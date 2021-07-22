Community Mourns After 14-Year-Old Girl Drowns at Ohio Water Park

Mykiara Jones was pronounced dead at Dayton Children's Hospital after she drowned at Land of Illusion's Aqua Adventures Waterpark Tuesday

A teenage girl has died after drowning at an Ohio water park on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to reports of a juvenile drowning at Land of Illusion's Aqua Adventures Waterpark in Middletown around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

When they arrived, the park's staff was attempting to find 14-year-old Mykiara Jones after she had disappeared under the water. About 30 minutes after she went down, a lifeguard was able to pull her from the water, according to authorities.

Emergency personnel immediately began CPR, and Mykiara was transported to Dayton Children's Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

"This is a tragedy no parent should have to endure," Butler County sheriff Richard Jones said in a statement. "These are the calls first responders dread and have difficulty dealing with."

Mykiara was not wearing a life vest at the time of the accident, officials told WBNS. She reportedly fell into the water after being on a jumping attraction.

In a statement Wednesday, the Middletown City school district superintendent Marlon Styles shared the news of Mykiara's death to faculty, staff, and families "with great sadness."

Mykiara was a rising freshman at Middletown High School, and her mother works for the school district, Styles said.

"Mykiara was just a great student, and she was a great human being," the teen's middle school teacher, Jennifer King, told WCPO. "I'm truly saddened this happened because she could have done anything she wanted in life."

Another of Mykiara's teachers, Lori Barker, called her "a rare gem."