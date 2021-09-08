Officials say Ava Pioppi "appeared to have lost control after landing a jump, swerving into the parallel lane,” where she collided with another rider

Mass. Girl, 13, Dies After 'Tragic' Dirt Bike Accident: 'She Had Her Whole Life Ahead of Her'

A Massachusetts teenager has died following a dirt biking accident earlier this week.

Ava Pioppi, a 13-year-old girl from Carver, was involved in a fatal crash at Wareham MX Park on Monday, according to a press release from the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

"Interviews conducted and an analysis of the scene revealed the female victim was traveling southbound on the dirt bike track and appeared to have lost control after landing a jump, swerving into the parallel lane," officials say. "There the victim collided with a male rider."

Pioppi was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The male dirt bike rider, who has not been identified by authorities, was also taken to the same hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The park where the accident occurred announced on Monday that they will be "closed until further notice."

"We had a tragic accident today and need time [to] pray," read a message posted on the Wareham MX Park's Facebook account,

Jacob Morrison, who runs the park, has since created a GoFundMe on behalf of Ava's family "to help them with expenses they will endure after the devastating loss of their beautiful daughter." As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraising page has raised over $70,000.

"It was absolutely devastating to her family, myself, any people that were there to witness it," Morrison wrote. "Ava loved dirt bikes. She loved riding at the track and doing the summer camps every week. She was always happy every time I saw her. She had her whole life ahead of her."

"Ava will be forever missed. We will always keep her memory alive," Morrison added, noting that he also plans to plant "a beautiful tree at the track in honor of her."

The teenager's death was also mourned by her community at Rising Tide Charter Public School, where she was a student.

"We have lost one of our Rising Tide family members, and we are grieving this loss as a school community. Our hearts are with the Pioppi family," Head of School Michael O'Keefe said in a statement, according to Boston CBS station WBZ.