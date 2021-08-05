Jordan Prushinski was vacationing with her family in Ocean City when she was bit by an apparent shark

Girl, 12, Receives 42 Stitches After Suspected Shark Bite in Md.: 'It Gives Me a Good Story'

A 12-year-old girl is on the road to recovery after she received 42 stitches in what her family believes was an encounter with a shark in Ocean City, Maryland.

Jordan Prushinski, of Plains Township, Pennsylvania, was swimming in knee-deep water near 119th Street on Monday when a wave crashed and she felt something out of the ordinary, she told NBC affiliate WBRE-TV.

"I didn't really realize what was going on until I was on the beach and I was bleeding everywhere," she said. "I thought a horseshoe crab had got lifted up and hit against my shins, and I don't like the sea creatures, so I rushed out immediately to find blood everywhere, with cuts all over my left leg."

Mom Melissa Prushinski was able to quickly gather a team of helpers, including an EMT and a nurse, who joined forces to give Jordan first aid and get her bandaged up.

"She was definitely a rock star. She kind of held it together," Brooke Rathell, a registered nurse vacationing at the beach that day with her paramedic husband, told WBRE. "It was more the sight of it, so my husband held the towel there with mom and I irrigated the wound and both the lifeguard and I and my husband and then the supervisor kind of wrapped everything up."

Ocean City Beach Patrol Capt. Butch Arbin confirmed the incident happened around 4:30 p.m., and that Beach Patrol was able to get Jordan to her family's vehicle so she could be taken to the hospital, the Salisbury Daily Times reported.

Jordan, who will start seventh grade in the fall, received 42 stitches for the 20 cuts on her leg at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, WBRE reported.

"I'm kind of like, wanting to stay out of the water for a little while, but something like this is rare and it's even rarer to happen again," she told the outlet.

"It gives me a good story to tell my friends," she added to NBC affiliate WRDE.

It was likely a black tip shark that bit Jordan, Marie Levine, executive director of the Shark Research Institute, told WBRE.

Arbin said Beach Patrol believes that if it was indeed a shark that bit Jordan, it was not an attack due to the size of the cuts and the fact that the animal let go, the Daily Times reported.

"Generally, it is thought to be mistaken identity, and a majority of the attacks are on the extremities, either hands or feet," Jay Bradley, curator of the Blue Wonders exhibit at the National Aquarium in Baltimore, told WJZ-TV. "Typically, it's one bite and the shark moves on."

Ocean City Beach Patrol said in June that Maryland was the only coastal state to never have recorded an unprovoked shark attack, according to the Daily Times. A man was, however, bit by a shark that he caught and tried to grab in 2014 near Assateague Island National Seashore.