Girl, 11, Killed in 'Freak Accident' During Hurricane Michael When Carport Crashed into Her

The 11-year-old girl who was killed during Hurricane Michael, died after a dislodged metal carport hit and pierced the roof of her grandparents’ home in Georgia, ultimately landing on her head.

Sarah Radney was with her grandmother in her Seminole County home, according to CNN, and just moments before her death, she was sending photos to her families of trees that had fallen.

Her grandmother survived, but has a broken rib and a punctured lung, CNN reported.

“It was just a freak accident, I never heard of anything like that,” her father, Roy Radney, told the news outlet, adding that it took eight hours for paramedics to arrive because of the damaged roads.

Roy remembered his daughter, who had just started sixth grade, as a girl who made sure she went to church, who loved playing the trumpet, acting and singing, and could make anyone smile.

“She brightened my world,” he told CNN. “She was 11 years old and liked to play like she was 5.”

According to USA Today, Sarah was staying with her 12-year-old brother at their grandparents’ house while they were on fall break, and had plans to return home to Cairo, Georgia, on Thursday morning.

Roy told the news outlet that he received the call on Wednesday evening that Sarah had been hit in the face, couldn’t breathe and was unconscious.

As a hurricane, Michael was the strongest on record in the Florida Panhandle.

Now downgraded to a tropical storm, Michael has claimed 11 lives in three states since touching down on Wednesday in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. Officials have warned that the death toll could rise amid search and rescue efforts as the storm continues on.