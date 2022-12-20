Giant 'Freak' Wave Kills 3 and Injures 17 on South Africa Beach

Three people were reportedly killed and over a dozen injured on a beach by a "freak" wave in Durban on the east coast of South Africa on Saturday

By
Published on December 20, 2022 11:39 AM
Paramedics carry a person on a stretcher on the Bay of Plenty Beach in Durban, South Africa, . South Africa's coastal city of Durban has closed its North Beach after three people died when they were caught in a freak wave.
Photo: AP/Shutterstock

Three people were reportedly killed and over a dozen injured after a "freak" wave hit a beach in Durban, South Africa on Saturday.

Emergency services (EMS) member Njabulo Dlungele said that beachgoers in the oceanside city were thrown against a pier during the incident, which happened at around 5:00 p.m. on Durban's North Beach.

"EMS responded to reports of a freak wave that swept a group of beachgoers against the pier causing multiple injuries," Dlungele said Saturday. "Unfortunately 3 including a teenager was amongst those who were declared deceased at the scene.

"15 patients sustained minor/moderate injuries & were treated by various EMS before being transported to a nearby hospital," Dlungele added. "A major thank you to the great response from EMS who worked tirelessly to stabilize & rescue all the other victims. The beach was closed off."

Despite the three confirmations, it is possible that more people may have died in the tragedy.

"Please investigate further...my 12 year old niece died upon arrival at the hospital and she's not the only one. 3 confirmed dead is inaccurate," Durban teacher Angel Nomvalo from the Better Life Academy tweeted back at Dlungele. Following up in another tweet, she wrote: "16 kids drowned in Durban beach yesterday and no one is reporting on it."

Responding to PEOPLE, Nomvalo expanded on her statement: "I can't confirm the number [of deaths], however when we were at the hospital the nurses said that there were many families who had lost their loved ones that day and some have not been found."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Local government leader Nomusa Dube-Ncube, offered condolences on behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government in a Facebook post, Saturday.

"We are devastated by this sad loss of life," shared Dube-Ncube, adding that authorities have asked for an "urgent report" from their disaster team, who will "continue to interact with the families to support them during this difficult time."

"It is believed that a freak wave put many into distress while swimming and they tragically drowned," he added.

Government officials returned a message to PEOPLE stating that the eThekwini Metro spokesperson Musawakhe Maisela would have "accurate numbers" on fatalities in the incident.

"The Municipality can confirm that there was a drowning incident at North Beach on 17 December where three people died," reads the eThekwini Metro Facebook page. "The incident was due to a rip current, which is a fairly common phenomenon at sea," they added.

PEOPLE reached out to multiple other parties for additional comments and confirmation on this story.

Related Articles
Rebecca Ikumelo . Woman Dies After Asake Concert Crush at Brixton Academy in London . Credit: Metropolitan Police UK
Woman Dies After Asake Concert Crush at Brixton Academy in London: 'An Adorable Mother of Two'
Rescue officials and police gather in the district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022, after a Halloween crush which left at least 120 people dead. - At least 120 people were killed on October 29 and some 100 were injured in a stampede in central Seoul when thousands crowded into narrow streets to celebrate Halloween, officials said. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)
At Least 120 People Killed and More Than 100 Injured in South Korea During Halloween Event
grandparents killed in plane crash
Grandparents Killed in Plane Crash on Their Way to North Carolina to See Family for Thanksgiving
Firefighters perform a rope rescue after a fire broke out inside a high-rise building on East 52nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in New York.
At least 38 Injured After Fire Breaks Out on 20th Floor of N.Y.C. High-Rise Apartment Building
Reported mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, police have area cordoned off, November 23rd, 2022
7 Dead, Including Suspect, in Virginia Walmart Shooting After Employee Opens Fire
A broken power line lays across a country road. It has snapped after severe winds.
2 Dead After Being Electrocuted by Downed Power Line as Tropical Storm Nicole Slams Florida
Lee Ji-han
K-Pop Singer Lee Jihan, 24, Killed in South Korean Halloween Crowd Tragedy
Mandatory Credit: Photo by LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock (13609768h) Logan Johnson, 11, carries a sign that reads "Thankful" after he recovered it from his family's destroyed home after a tornado hit in Powderly, Texas Severe Weather Texas, Powderly, United States - 05 Nov 2022
Tornadoes in 3 States Leave 1 Dead and Nearly a Dozen Injured: 'Praying for Oklahomans Impacted'
Britain's King Charles attends the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles Shares 'Deepest Possible Sympathy' After at Least 120 Killed in South Korea Tragedy
South African Police Forces (SAPS) and forensics experts work at the scene where an estimated 20 young people died in Enyobeni Tavern in East London, South Africa
22 Teenagers Found Dead Inside South African Bar. No One Knows How They Died
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Natxo Frances/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13089693c) A Civil Guard vehicle is parked outside the venue of the Medusa Music Festival after a stage partially collapsed in the early morning hours due to strong winds, in the coastal city of Cullera, Valencia, Spain, 13 August 2022. At least one person died and 17 others were injured when part of the main stage collapsed shortly after 04 a.m. local time, the regional emergency services said. At least one dead as music festival stage collapses amid strong winds in Spain, Cullera - 13 Aug 2022
1 Dead, Dozens Injured in Spain After Music Festival Stage Collapse
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at Shickshinny, Pa., early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022. Authorities said his vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier in the month. (Bob Kalinowski/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After Car Drives Through Crowd During Penn. Community Fundraiser
A relative of one of the 14 victims shot dead in a tavern in Soweto reacts next to the crime scene in Soweto on July 10, 2022. - Fourteen people were killed during a shootout in a bar in Soweto police said on July 10, 2022. Police lieutenant Elias Mawela said that they were called in the early hours in the morning, around 12:30am after the shooting overnight Saturday and Sunday. When police arrived at the scene, 12 people were confirmed dead. 11 others were taken to hospital with wounds but two later died, raising the death toll to 14. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images)
At Least 15 Dead After Mass Shooting at a Bar in South Africa
60-Year-Old Uber Driver Dies in Flash Flood While on Phone with Husband: ‘Lost Her Life for $18’
60-Year-Old Ride-Share Driver Dies in Flash Flood After Calling Husband: 'Lost Her Life for an $18' Fare
David Siau, Christy Siau, McKenzie Siau
Toddler and Father Killed in Montana After Man Drives Into Family and Started Shooting: Police
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
13 Killed, Many More Injured in Weekend Shootings Across U.S.