Massive Boulder Crashes into Hawaii Home, Narrowly Missing Woman: Watch

Caroline Sasaki was nearly struck as a 5-foot boulder came crashing through her living room Sunday night in Honolulu

Published on January 31, 2023

A Hawaii family is in shock after a 5-foot boulder came barreling into their home.

Caroline Sasaki was walking into her living room in Honolulu on Sunday night when the massive boulder crashed into her home.

It had traveled down from a nearby hillside and plowed through a cinderblock wall outside the house, scraping the family's car, before crashing through the living room and into a bedroom, Hawaii News Now reported.

Sasaki was more than lucky. The boulder missed her just barely as she walked toward the couch to watch TV. She told the outlet that the family had just moved into the home this month.

"I heard the loud boom, and apparently, the boulder passed right in front of me, which I didn't know," she told Hawaii News Now. "I didn't see it. All I heard was the boom and then somebody asking me if I was okay."

At the time, there were three others in the house, but like Sasaki, none were injured.

An investigation is underway to determine how the boulder crashed through the home and where it came from. The rock remains inside the home as of Monday, according to Hawaii News Now.

"Basically, I'm in shock," Sasaki told ABC7. "I refuse to look at the videos, so I — I'm not sure how close — but everybody's telling me I'm lucky."

She added, "God is with me."

Massive Boulder Crashes into Hawaii Home, Narrowly Missing Woman
Boulder crash in Hawaii. ABC7

The area has undergone a lot of changes in recent years, Hawaii News Now reported, and a cement wall now holds up the steep hillside near Sasaki's home.

"There was a concern before this even happened," Sasaki said of the nearby hillside where many boulders rest.

"At least one of them could have been killed instantly," longtime resident Craig Tomita told the outlet.

He added, "There was so much adrenaline flowing that it just brought me down for a while."

