Police have shared their final update on their investigation into the deaths of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter Miju

Gerrish Family Tried Texting 'Can You Help Us' in Unsent Message Before They Died on Hiking Trail

In the final moments before their deaths on a hiking trail, the Gerrish family tried desperately to get help, according to newly-released texts.



Ellen Chung, 31, Jonathan Gerrish, 45, their daughter Miju, 1, and their dog Oski were found dead along a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on Aug. 17.

On Aug. 15, the day they set out for the fatal hike, Gerrish attempted to send a message that read "can you help us," Mariposa County authorities shared.



"On savage lundy trail heading back to Hites cove trail. No water or ver (over) heating with baby," the text read.



However, due to the lack of cell service in the area, the message was never received.

After a lengthy investigation into their cause of death, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office announced in October that they died from hyperthermia and probable dehydration. Their dog, 8, also suffered a heat-related death.

Making their final case update on Thursday, authorities shared that following months of work with the FBI, they were finally able to obtain the data from Gerrish's phone and found his last unsent messages.



"Using the information extracted from the phone we were able to re-create the path and timeline based on the GPS locations," they wrote on Facebook. "The details found on the phone support the findings of a heat related incident."

About 10 minutes later, Gerrish made the first of five attempted phone calls to multiple numbers, not including 911, the authorities shared.

However, much like the previous text message, due to the lack of reception the calls "were never connected."

The first call was made at 12:09 p.m. The next four calls were made within seconds of each other, with the last attempt occurring just after 12:36 p.m.

Police also found a number of trail photos and family selfies on Gerrish's camera, which were taken between 7:44 a.m. and 10:29 a.m.

John Gerrish and Ellen Chung John Gerrish, Ellen Chung | Credit: Courtesy Steven Jeffe

Authorities say that the newly-obtained information "confirms our initial findings."

"The cell phone data results were the last thing both the family and detectives were waiting on," Sheriff Jeremy Briese said in a statement.

"I am very proud of my team and our partner agencies for all the work they put in. Their dedication has allowed us to close this case and answer lingering questions the family had, bringing them a little peace," he added.



According to investigative reports, on the day of the August hike, the temperature was 76 degrees but later peaked at 109, The San Francisco Chronicle previously reported. A survival expert reportedly concluded that heat as well as the terrain on the trail led to their deaths — and that their daughter's health likely began to deteriorate first.

"Sadly, I believe they were caught off guard, and once they realized their situation, they died trying to save their child and each other," the survival trainer wrote in an email to detectives, according to the outlet.

The bodies of the family were found on the morning of Aug. 17, one day after they were reported missing by their babysitter, PEOPLE previously reported.

"Our hearts will never forget the beautiful lives of John, Ellen, Miju and of course, Oski," the family's loved ones said in a statement shared by police last year.