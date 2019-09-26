German Man Puts Out Car Fire on Highway with Bottles of Beer

Image zoom

One German man’s beer haul proved much more useful than just providing a little buzz.

The man was driving along the Autobahn on Tuesday when he noticed a suspicious scent, police told the DPA news agency, according to the Associated Press.

After he spotted fire jutting out from under the hood of his car, his quick thinking led him to douse the blaze in beer.

Authorities reportedly said the man, who was driving near Hoesbach in Bavaria, had a case of the alcohol in his car, and tossed several bottles in to quell the flames.

The fire department responded to the scene, but had little to do, as the beer had done the trick, the AP reported.

Though pouring alcohol onto fire may seem counter-productive, it was actually a good call, as beer is about 90 to 95 percent water, according to MillerCoors’ Behind the Beer.