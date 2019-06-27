Georgia Teen Paralyzed After Diving in Shallow Swimming Pool: 'Life Can Change in an Instant'

Image zoom GoFundMe

A Georgia teen who was left paralyzed from the chest down after diving into his grandparents’ shallow swimming pool has found much-needed hope after he started to regain some feeling throughout his body.

It was just one short year ago on June 12, 2018, when Jared Jordan hit his head, according to FOX affiliate WGXA.

His three friends immediately jumped in to help the teen and pulled his head out of the water.

“That’s when he said he couldn’t breathe. And he told us to get him out of the water,” his friend, Alex Orona, told the news outlet at the time.

His other friend, Andrew Brooks, added that it was a shock to him.

“How life can change in an instant, anytime, anyplace — anything can happen,” he told WGXA.

His family told KCCI that Jordan, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall, dove into water that was only 4-feet deep.

“He climbed up the ladder and jumped in, and he hit his head, and he was instantly paralyzed,” his girlfriend, Ariana King, told KCCI.

According to a GoFundMe page created for Jordan — which has since raised more than $12,000 — he suffered a C5 and C6 fracture, leaving him with “no feeling or movement from the nipple line down.”

The family is preparing for a long road ahead, part of the fundraising page reads.

“We are creating this GoFund Me page to help them with expenses for travel and healthcare,” organizers wrote. “Please share this page and encourage others to share and help this precious family. We Believe in God’s plan and know he is ultimately in control.”

Jordan is at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta for the next two months and his family is hopeful he will walk again, according to a Facebook page where the family writes updates.

“After about 3-4 months total, we will move home and then just come to Shepherds 3 days a week for 4-5 hour outpatient therapy sessions for as long as he needs,” his mother Jennifer Jordan wrote on Monday. “As you can see, this is a marathon!”

He’s gaining back his appetite, is in less pain and now sleeps through the night.

“We are starting to see more and more of our old Jared everyday,” they added. “He has some areas with normal sensation and some are just coming back so still feel numb. He is trying to use his arms and hands for whatever he can. This leads to lots of laughs from all of us as he flicks, slings, and drops most of what he attempts to grab!”

The other day he squeezed Jennifer’s fingers for the first time since the accident and she saw his left hand slightly move.

She added: “Please continue to pray for Jared’s healing but also for all of the other kids here and their families.”