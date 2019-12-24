Georgia Single-Mom Waitress Receives $1K Holiday Tip: 'Best Feeling Ever'

Image zoom Daryl Collett Ole’ Chobys/Facebook

A table of generous restaurant patrons paid it forward to one appreciative waitress over the weekend.

On Saturday, Daryl Collett was serving guests as usual at the Milledgeville, Georgia, restaurant Ole’ Chobys — one of the two jobs she works in order to raise her 3-year-old son, Cash, as a single parent.

When she cleared one of her tables during her shift, Collett found a shockingly large cash tip left behind — and it turns out the party of eight diners had specifically requested to be seated at Collett’s table in order to leave her the holiday gift.

“Our Daryl Collett got $1000 tip tonight,” a representative from the restaurant wrote on Facebook. “The table wanted to help someone who could use it, they called yesterday and reserved a table and said, our server must be Daryl.”

The post added: “We are so blessed to have her on our staff. Merry Christmas to everyone, this is what the season is all about!! Thank you to the table of people who made this possible, we wish you a very Merry Christmas!”

“Literally the best feeling ever,” Collett told WBNS of the gesture. “I was shocked and happy and, like, I’m so emotional. I started crying.”

“We love you Daryl and we are so happy that your prayers were heard!” wrote a spokesperson for the restaurant on a separate Facebook post.

According to WBNS, Collett works at a local bank during the week and at the restaurant on weekends to earn money for her family. Kayla Currie, the general manager of Ole’ Chobys, told the outlet the patrons decided to leave the four-digit tip after seeing inspiration from other cases of generosity online.

“Someone said they saw a similar thing on Facebook and they wanted to do it for someone in need,” Currie said.