Georgia Mom Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 in Car on the Way to the Hospital: 'We Got Stuck in Traffic'

A Georgia mom of three says she recently gave birth while stuck in traffic on a busy Atlanta-area highway, still minutes away from her destination.

Deshai Fudd, 23, first noticed she was experiencing early signs of labor on the morning of Nov. 29, according to Good Morning America.

Her husband, Loston, left work early to take her to the hospital, but the couple wouldn't get there in time thanks to traffic on Interstate 75, FOX affiliate WAGA reported.

Deshai's water broke about 10 minutes into the drive, per the outlets. Moments later, she gave birth to their third child, daughter Dariya Fudd.

Of course, there was still the matter of actually getting to Emory University Hospital Midtown — and traffic was at a "standstill," according to GMA.

So Loston flagged down a Georgia State Patrol trooper and explained their extraordinary situation, WAGA reported.

"I was just like, 'Alright man, I just need you to get me to the hospital. I have a baby in the passenger seat,' " Loston told the outlet.

Nurses at the hospital leapt into action as soon as the Fudds arrived, according to GMA. "They just came out and cut the umbilical cord right there in the car and wrapped her up in some blankets," Deshai said. "They put me in a wheelchair and took us up."

Dariya Denise, who is now two months old, was born at 5 lbs. 7 oz., per WAGA's report. "She passed everything with flying colors," Deshai told GMA.

Fudd first shared her story on TikTok in a video that has been viewed more than 11 million times and received more than 1.5 million likes.

The video includes footage of her baby moments after being born in the car as well as photos of the newborn and her loving family.

"I gave birth to my baby girl in the car on the way to the hospital," Fudd wrote alongside footage from the eventful day. "We got stuck in traffic."

"This was very scary," Deshai added. "But we are blessed to have another healthy, beautiful addition to the family! 🥰 We can't wait for her to grow up and hear her crazy birth story 🤣."