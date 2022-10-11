A Georgia mayor saved a mother and her three young children after their car stalled on a set of railroad tracks as a train was approaching.

The Vienna Police Department shared the heroic story to their Facebook page over the weekend.

All went down on Saturday morning shortly before 3:45 a.m. when Mayor Eddie Daniels, who was on his way to work in the small town about two hours south of Atlanta, saw the vehicle on the tracks.

Leaping out to help, he pulled Rodreka Morgan, 26, from the black SUV. He then realized there were children in the backseat.

"I couldn't let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train," Daniels told WALB-TV.

A 6-year-old, 3-year-old and 1-year-old were inside the car. The mayor was able to save all of them, just in time.

Vienna Police Department

"I got the two small ones out," he told the station. "At that time, I [saw] the train and the 6-year-old, I was pulling her out and that's when the train hit."

According to Vienna police, Daniels was treated for minor injuries from the impact and flying debris. WALB-TV reported that he received eight stitches on his head and suffered a broken ankle.

An investigation following the accident showed that Morgan had alcohol in her system, the authorities said. The mother was charged with driving under the influence and two counts of child endangerment.

This investigation has now been turned over to the Georgia State Patrol, according to Vienna police. Legal information for Morgan was not immediately available.