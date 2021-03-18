Ga. High School Principal, His Pregnant Wife and 3-Year-Old Son Killed in Car Crash: 'Heartbroken'

"You see that memorial and that beautiful family and you go, 'My God in Heaven… why?'" said a loved one of the Stuckey family

A Georgia community is in mourning after a beloved high school principal was killed in a car crash alongside his pregnant wife and their 3-year-old son.

Dublin High School announced the tragic news in a press release Sunday, confirming that Principal Dr. Anthony Jaroy Stuckey, his wife Elisia and their son A.J. were all killed in a crash earlier that day.

"To say we are heartbroken is a true understatement," the school wrote. "We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help those in need."

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said, the fiery crash unfolded on Sunday around 2:30 p.m, CBS affiliate WTOC reported.

Authorities said a tractor-trailer towing a tanker was driving in the westbound lane on I-16 when it rear-ended another vehicle after the traffic slowed down, WTOC reported.

The collision caused the vehicle to catch on fire before it was pushed into the rear of another tractor-trailer, and the second tractor-trailer ended up sideswiping a fourth vehicle, according to the outlet.

Cpl. Joshua Riddle with GSP confirmed to the outlet that three people were inside the vehicle that caught fire and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims were later identified as Stuckey, 32, Elisia, 34, and A.J.

Authorities are currently investigating the crash and charges are pending the results of the investigation, WTOC reported.

The crash occurred close to three months after Stuckey announced that Elisia was pregnant. In a tweet on Dec. 30, Stuckey wrote, "Well....Here's to 2021! Lol" alongside a photo of A.J. holding up a sonogram."

In the wake of the tragedy, the family's loved ones expressed their heartbreak over their unexpected deaths.

Dublin City Schools communication director Jason Halcombe told CBS affiliate WMAZ that the community was completely devastated by the news and closed schools Monday so students, faculty and staff could process everything.

A.J. Stuckey holding up his mom's sonogram

"It hits you like a ton of bricks and pretty much that's what's been happening today," Halcombe said. "You have that epiphany and you see that memorial and that beautiful family and you go, 'My God in Heaven… why?'"

"It's a big hole to fill, and it's not one that's going to be filled anytime soon," Halcombe added.

Superintendent Fred Williams also spoke to the local outlet and said he was very close with Stuckey, serving as a mentor and father-like figure to him.

"I watched him grow up as a young man in elementary school, was able to hire him for his first job with us at the middle school, and just watch his career go forward," Williams said. "[I] was actually hoping he would have my seat when it was time for me to leave off the scene."

"Dr. Stuckey was a tremendous person, a great family man, a great husband, a father and a Christian, and that's what I'll remember about him," Williams continued.

Dr. Anthony Jaroy Stuckey, his wife Elisia Howard-Stuckey and their son A.J.

Grieving students and friends also shared memories of the beloved principal with local outlets.

Joshua Isaac, a student at Dublin High School, told Fox/ABC-affiliate WGXA that Stuckey "was just a legend. There's no replacing him he is one of the top-tier guys."

"It hurts me to my soul because we were just talking, this is tragic," Isaac said.

Longtime friend and Dublin resident, Derrick Chatman, also added to the outlet that "you can't find anyone to say anything bad about Dr. Stuckey or his wife Elisia" and that he was "a wonderful person to all people."

RELATED VIDEO: Georgia Family Dies in Plane Crash That Went Undiscovered for 21 Hours: 'It's Still Not Real,' Says Pilot's Sister

On Tuesday, both Stuckey and Elisia's parents issued statements to CBS affiliate WMAZ through their spokesperson, Derrick Chatman.

"Dr. Stuckey was a devoted husband, father, principal, Son, and most of all, a devoted follower of Jesus Christ," said Stuckey's parents. "He loved his students and always put them first because they were his number one priority. He also made sure that teachers were in the right position to give the students what they needed to be successful in life."

Added Elisia's parents: "Thank you for your amazing outpouring of love, prayers and support concerning the passing of our beautiful daughter and grandson, A.J. Though we are hurt, devastated, and in deep mourning, we still have faith and trust in God's plans."