Ga. High School Football Players Rush into House Fire to Save Residents and Pets: 'Beyond Proud'

"It amazes me that three 14-year-old boys jumped into action without hesitation," Coach Jason Nash says of Ryan Seymour, Kai Keller and Pearson Blair

Three teenage boys are being praised as heroes after they selflessly jumped into action and saved the residents and pets inside a burning Georgia home.

Ryan Seymour, Kai Keller and Pearson Blair were together on Saturday afternoon when they noticed a house that was engulfed in flames, according to a tweet from South Paulding High School's Head Football Coach Jason Nash.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Without a second thought, the trio of 14-year-olds rushed to help the residents and their beloved pets from the neighborhood blaze, leaving many members of the community in awe of their heroic actions.

"It amazes me that three 14-year-old boys jumped into action without hesitation," Nash tells PEOPLE of the freshmen players. "My first reaction was a great big smile and to show my wife about how courageous these three were."

"I am beyond proud of them, and they deserve every bit of recognition they can get," he adds.

Image zoom The student-athletes Coach Nash/Twitter

Image zoom One of the football players who helped the Georgia residents and pets Coach Nash/Twitter

When the boys first spotted the fire, Blair reportedly entered the home and helped a child and a Great Dane escape safely, according to ABC affiliate WSB-TV.

Meanwhile, Seymour and Keller found water hoses that they could use to put out the fire, which was so hot that it broke windows, the outlet reported.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire. Officials with the Paulding County Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

After successfully rescuing the child and animal inside, Nash tweeted about their heroic actions, writing on Twitter alongside photos of the boys: "Being selfless & a good human being isn’t hard. Proud to call them SPARTANS."

RELATED VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Girl Saves Two Brothers from Devastating Fire That Killed Six Other Siblings

Speaking to PEOPLE, Nash says his athletes are "true teammates" and boys that "anyone would be proud to claim as their sons."

"[They're] the kind of teammate everyone wants because you know if you need help or just a pick me up they’ve got you," he explains. "They are extremely hard working and want to be champions in any endeavor they are involved in."

Nash also notes that despite helping others in a dangerous situation, the boys don't consider themselves to be heroes.

The football coach says, "They simply said they did what they did because it was the right thing to do and people needed help."