Ga. Firefighters Find a Blaze at Their Station After a Stove Is Left On in Rush to Burning Home

Firefighters with Hall County's Station No. 5 were making breakfast in their kitchen when they received a call to respond to a residential fire

By
Published on January 31, 2023 05:24 PM
fire truck
Photo: Getty

A blaze broke out at a Georgia fire station over the weekend when crews responded to a call at a burning home.

Firefighters with Hall County's Station No. 5 were cooking breakfast around 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning when they were alerted to a residential fire off Spout Springs Road, Fire Chief Chris Armstrong said in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

The stove was left on "accidentally" as the crew rushed to respond to the blaze, according to Monday's statement.

Another group of firefighters with Engine 5 found the fire when they returned to the station from a medical call, Armstrong said.

The crew arrived at the station on Falcon Parkway about 10 minutes after their colleagues left to fight the house fire, The Times of Gainesville reported.

The firefighters "found smoke in the kitchen" when they first entered the room, Armstrong said.

A small fire could also be seen "coming from the stove top," he added.

A short time later, the stove's built-in fire suppression system kicked in and "quickly" extinguished the blaze.

The firefighters had gone to "grab a fire extinguisher" when the fire suppression system did the job, according to Monday's press release.

The stove sustained "minimal damage" as a result of the kitchen fire, Armstrong said.

No one was injured, he added.

The station involved in Sunday's blaze is located in the City of Flowery Branch, according to the Associated Press.

