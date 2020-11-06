Georgia Firefighter of 30 Years Dies from Coronavirus Complications: 'It's Tragic'

Harold Boone, 49, died on Monday "after an extended battle with COVID-19," according to Monroe County Emergency Services

First responders in Georgia are mourning the death of one of their own after a firefighter in Monroe County died from complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Harold Boone, 49, died on Monday "after an extended battle with COVID-19" in the hospital, Monroe County Emergency Services said in a statement shared on its Facebook this week.

According to MCES, Boone had been sick for more than a month, initially testing positive for coronavirus on Sept. 19. He was placed on a ventilator at The Medical Center in Macon, Georgia, on Sept. 25 after experiencing shortness of breath and severe headaches.

He later contracted double pneumonia and "was unable to recover," MCES said.

Boone's wife of 32 years, Sharon, told his department she could not visit her husband at the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions. She said the last time she spoke to Boone was over the phone on the day he was hospitalized.

"Our department is truly devastated by the passing of Firefighter Harold Boone," MCES Chief Matthew Jackson said in a statement. "Harold was an exemplary employee who was highly respected throughout this department and the community."

"I have no doubt that there are many other persons who are firefighters today because of the example Harold set and the mentoring he gave to new firefighters over his long career in the fire service," Jackson continued. "Harold loved to make people laugh, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Boone and his family during this difficult time."

A firefighter for three decades, Boone began his career at Macon-Bibb Fire Department, where he spent 25 years before joining Monroe County Emergency Services in 2016.

In addition to his work as a first responder, Boone operated an auto body and repair shop in his native Twiggs County.

He became a caretaker for his 12-year-old granddaughter Nyjhae after his daughter Tenishia died in an auto accident in 2008.

"It’s tragic," MCES Battalion Chief Jack Harper said of Boone's death in a statement. "He’s definitely gonna be missed. He had a lot of friends. He never met a stranger."

A funeral service for Boone has been scheduled for Friday.

As of Thursday, there have been more than 9,646,100 cases of COVID-19 and 234,800 coronavirus-related deaths in United States, according to a New York Times database.