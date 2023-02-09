Ga. Elementary School Principal and Teacher Resign After Investigation into Affair That Included Sex on Campus

Banks County Elementary School Principal Dr. Dana Simmons and PE teacher Dylan Charles “routinely” engaged in sexual activity at the school, an investigation finds

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 12:00 PM
Banks County Elementary School in Georgia
Banks County Elementary School. Photo: Google Maps

A Georgia elementary school principal and teacher resigned after an investigation found there was evidence that they had a sexual relationship and that sexual activity took place between them on school grounds.

An independent investigation was launched last month after Banks County Superintendent Dr. Ann Hopkins reported being "made aware of allegations of sexual misconduct" between Banks County Elementary School Principal Dr. Dana Simmons and PE teacher Dylan Charles, according to a report obtained by PEOPLE.

Simmons, who was in her third year as principal of the school, initially approached Hopkins with concerns that Charles "had bugged her office" or had inside access to Board of Education information, officials wrote in the six-page report.

In a meeting with administrators, Charles confessed to having "been involved in an extramarital affair" with Simmons for "several years," according to the report. He told administrators that they "routinely" engaged in sexual activities at the school and provided photos of them kissing.

Another photo provided during the course of the investigation showed a naked woman standing in a room, which was identified as the bathroom adjacent to Simmons' office, and a video showed a man and a woman, identified as himself and Simmons, having sex in a car, the report stated.

Simmons initially denied the affair, saying she had an "inappropriate friendship" with Charles, but later admitted to it, per the report. However, she denied having any sexual encounters at the school.

RELATED VIDEO: Elon Musk Denies Allegation He Had Affair with Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Wife Nicole Shanahan

During the investigation, Simmons alleged that Charles' wife, a fellow teacher at the school, "set up the sexual liaisons" between herself and the PE teacher, and that his wife also watched them having sex.

Although the report stated that Simmons was "very remorseful," it noted she "offered no explanation other than she made a terrible mistake."

In an interview with Charles' wife Kelsey, identified in the report as a third grade teacher, she admitted to having watched and filmed them.

Kelsey went on to claim that Simmons "pressured her to allow her to have sex with her husband" and had "made promises to her about helping them with their careers."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

During a series of separate interviews, an attendance clerk who was described as a "confidant" of Simmons, claimed to have seen a text from Kelsey asking if Simmons wanted to have sex with her husband, according to the report.

In another interview, a former paraprofessional at the school claimed that Simmons had once "approached her about joining a group of swingers," which she ignored, the report stated. She told investigators that one of the reasons she decided to stop working for the school system was because she felt Simmons was "unprofessional."

Investigators concluded in the report that there was "conclusive evidence" of the affair as well as evidence that sexual activity occurred on school grounds at least once, citing the photo of Simmons taken in the bathroom near her office.

News that Simmons had resigned was shared on Jan. 27, just days after the investigative report was published.

"Dr. Dana Simmons has resigned her position as principal," read the statement from Hopkins, which was shared on a social media account for Banks County Schools.

School officials confirm to Fox affiliate WAGA-TV that Charles also resigned following the investigation. The outlet reported that the teacher's wife had resigned as well, citing Banks News Today.

"Any issues concerning unethical conduct are thoroughly investigated, addressed accordingly, and reported to the Professional Standards Commission as necessary," Hopkins said in a statement obtained by the outlet. "The educators involved are no longer teaching Banks County students. The safety and well-being of our students are always our first priority. The investigation into this event did not yield any indication that student safety or security was compromised."

Hopkins did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Professional Standards Commission is now investigating, according to WAGA-TV.

Related Articles
Dad Takes His Son for a Manicure and Pedicure After His Teacher Told Him It's 'Only For Girls' https://www.tiktok.com/@mr.shearhod/video/7196148218902744366
Dad Takes His Son for a Manicure and Pedicure After His Teacher Told Him It's 'Only for Girls'
The Wiener's Circle, a famous Chicago hot dog stand, is feeding migrants bussed to Chicago by Texas gov. i. The Wieners Circle.
Beloved Chicago Hot Dog Stand Rallies Local Restaurants to Feed Refugees
Devil's Cigar mushroom Texas
Rare Hissing Mushroom Called 'Devil's Cigar' Spotted in Texas Park: 'It Tends to Puzzle Scientists'
Iowa Teen Jumps into Action to Save 83-Year-Old Man and His Dog Who Fell Through Ice
Iowa Teen Helps Save 83-Year-Old Man and His Dog After Jeep Plunges Into Icy Lake
Juliette Lamour lottery winner
Canadian Student Turns 18 and Buys First Lottery Ticket for 'Fun' — Then Wins $48 Million Jackpot!
Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, close to the quake's epicentre, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast, on February 7, 2023. - Rescuers in Turkey and Syria braved frigid weather, aftershocks and collapsing buildings, as they dug for survivors buried by an earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people. Some of the heaviest devastation occurred near the quake's epicentre between Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep, a city of two million where entire blocks now lie in ruins under gathering snow.
Father Holds the Hand of His Daughter Who Died Under Rubble Near Earthquake's Epicenter in Turkey
San Bernardino Police Department
Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops
Newborn baby pulled alive from the rubble of a home in northern Syria
Newborn Baby Rescued from Rubble in Syria as Earthquake Death Toll Soars Past 6,000
737 crash in Australia
2 Pilots Survive 'Miraculous' Escape from Boeing 737 Tanker Crash While Fighting Fires in Australia
Following an overnight emergency operation, rescue workers and military carry a 1 year-old from a deep hole in the northern Thailand province of Tak, 420 kms. (260 miles) north of Bangkok, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The toddler, who is from Myanmar, fell into the 15 meter deep hole used for groundwater pipes yesterday evening.
19-Month-Old Girl Saved After Falling Into Deep Well for 18 Hours
5 Officers Fired, 3 Suspended as Sex Scandal Rocks Tenn. Police Department LaVergne
Tenn. Police Chief Fired as New Details Emerge in Department's Ongoing Sex Scandal Investigation
Brooke and Adrian Gilley; Kristi Nicole Gilley
Father of Kidnapped Mo. Children Found in Fla. Supermarket Says They're 'Still in Shock'
Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson
N.Y. Nursing Home Under Investigation After Woman Declared Dead Found Breathing at Funeral Home
Weaver family, Mich. Parents Killed in Crash on Way to Son’s High School Basketball Game
Mich. Community Mourns Parents of 3 Who Were Killed in Crash While Driving to Son's Basketball Game
Gary Frank Sotherden
Human Skull Found in Alaska Linked to N.Y. Man Who Went Missing While Hunting in 1976: Officials
Tre Evans-Dumaran, Maui Firefighter Dies After Being Sweeten Into Storm Drain and Carried Out to Sea
Hawaii Firefighter, 24, Dies from Injuries After Being Pulled into Storm Drain and Carried Out to Sea