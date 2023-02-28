Georgia Dad Disappears on Business Trip in Louisiana: 'I'm Praying for a Miracle,' Says Wife

A Georgia man went missing last week on what was supposed to be a short work trip in Louisiana, according to his wife.

Nathan Millard, a 42-year-old who works for a construction company in Coyners, flew to Baton Rouge on Wednesday afternoon, his wife, Amber Millard, told NBC affiliate WXIA-TV. There, he met with a client and had plans to visit a job site the following morning, the outlet reported.

However, he never showed up to the meeting in the morning, and was last seen walking back to his hotel room from a downtown area bar on Wednesday night, his wife told WXIA-TV. When hotel staff did a check on his room, she said they reported that it appeared nobody had slept there.

"He never made it back to his hotel and it's just an open investigation, for a missing person," Amber, his wife of 9 years, told ABC affiliate station WSB-TV. "I'm praying for a miracle, that he makes it home safely to us."

The pair share a 7-year-old daughter and Millard is also a stepfather of two teenage boys and has two sons from a previous marriage, per the outlet.

After arriving in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Millard and a client went to an LSU basketball game and then to a bar, according to CBS station WAFB.

His wife told WXIA-TV that she briefly FaceTimed with her husband at the game. "It was not anything I ever thought would be my last call," she told the outlet.

The client told her that Millard left the bar to go back to his hotel room, which was only about a block away, around 11:30 p.m., reported WXIA-TV. Amber told the outlet that as she understands, the client stayed to close out a tab.

In their statement, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Millard was last seen around that time in the downtown area, and that he "was wearing a green ball cap, black shirt and blue jeans."

As soon as she woke up, Millard's wife said she "immediately" knew something was off since she "never heard from him" that night. "At least I would have a text," she told WAFB.

About an hour after her husband failed to show up to his meeting on Thursday morning, the client called the police and asked the hotel to check on his room, reported WXIA-TV.

According to WAFB, hotel staff said that the bed was still made and his belongings were in the room.

So far, Amber said that police, who have not shared any additional public statements, have a few clues.

"We do have transactions that his debit card has been used," she told WSB-TV, adding that her husband's phone was also "located about four blocks from the hotel."

According to Millard, her husband's card was used twice on Thursday morning, and surveillance video shows a man of a different race using it, reported WAFB and WSB-TV.

When contacted by PEOPLE on Tuesday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said they did not have any new information to share.

Millard's wife says her husband's disappearance has left her "heartbroken."

"It's a nightmare that I want to wake up from. This is my worst nightmare," she told WSB-TV.

"My mind has been going nonstop, but I can't let my mind torture me," she added while speaking with WXIA-TV "He's a loved man, a great man and we need him, we want him home."

Anyone who has information on Millard whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department's Missing Persons Division at (225) 389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.