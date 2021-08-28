Georgia School Bus Driver Killed in 'Terrible Accident' After Vehicle Rolls Over Her in Parking Lot

"An adult woman, who was employed as a school bus driver, was outside of the bus when the bus unexpectedly rolled forward, killing her," police said

A Georgia school bus driver died after her vehicle rolled over her.

On Friday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. local time, the woman — who has been identified as Sandra Goodman, 66, of Fairburn by WGCL-TV and 11Alive News — was in the parking lot of Landmark Christian School when the automobile ran her over, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

"As you may have seen reported in the news this evening, there was a terrible accident at Landmark Christian School today. An adult woman, who was employed as a school bus driver, was outside of the bus when the bus unexpectedly rolled forward, killing her," the Fairburn Police Department wrote in a statement, noting that "there were no children on the bus or involved in the accident."



"Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased, as well as the students, faculty, and staff at Landmark Christian School," the statement continued.

Police do not yet know what led to the accident, which is currently under investigation.

"We do not know if she crawled under the bus, or was beside it, or in front of it. In short, we do not know for certain exactly how this accident took place," Deputy Chief Anthony Bazydlo said in a statement on Saturday, according to 11 Alive News. "I can say definitively that the driver was outside of the bus, and that the bus was in drive, not in park."

Bazydlo added that an initial inspection of the bus "did not reveal any obvious defect or mechanical failure."

"We now know that the deceased communicated with Landmark about the operation of the parking brake immediately before the accident. We will be looking to the state patrol and MCCD for their full reports in hopes of finding out exactly how this terrible accident took place," he continued.

Fox 5 Atlanta previously reported that Goodman was experiencing mechanical issues with her bus and went to check out the situation and make repairs as needed.

Following the incident, Fairburn Mayor Elizabeth Carr-Hurst released a statement addressed to "family and Landmark Christian School."

"We are deeply saddened to hear of your great loss. Our prayers and condolences are with all who are affected by this tragedy," she said, according to WSB-TV 2. "Please know that we the City of Fairburn are with you during this difficult time."

Dr. Jason McMaster, Head of School of the Landmark Christian School, also shared a statement, per Fox 5 Atlanta, saying, "The Landmark Christian School community mourns the loss of a beloved staff member due to a tragic bus accident this afternoon."

"No others were involved or harmed. We ask the community to join us in prayer for this family and to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Our hearts are broken as we share in this loss together," he added. "The Landmark family will love and support them through this."