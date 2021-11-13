1-Year-Old Georgia Baby Reunited with Mom After Missing for 36 Hours in Car Theft: 'a Rush of Happiness'

Deonna Bray was reunited with her son, Blaise, after the 1-year-old was taken when her car was stolen in Clarkston, Georgia

A Georgia baby has been found safe a day-and-a-half after the 1-year-old disappeared along with his mother's car.

Deonna Bray was reunited with her son, Blaise, Thursday after her baby was allegedly taken from her while inside her car Wednesday morning, according to ABC 7. Bray told authorities a perpetrator took her car, which was unlocked at the time, and drove away with the baby inside, the outlet reports.

Bray said her car and baby were taken from a parking lot near her home while she and Blaise's father, Xavier Barnett, were unloading groceries into their apartment at around 1 a.m. local time early Wednesday morning in Clarkston, Georgia. Police found Bray's 2002 Ford Explorer late Wednesday, but when they tracked down the stolen SUV, Blaise was not inside the vehicle, according to ABC 7.

When her son was still missing Wednesday night, Bray told ABC she was "covered in emotions," explaining, "I've never been away from him like this where I don't know where he's at, so I'm hurt ... Bring him back safely and unharmed in the quickest way possible."

Bray's pleas for her son's safe return were answered Thursday when a Clarkston woman called police to report that she spotted Blaise inside of a car in her driveway and had brought him inside her home, according to ABC 7. The woman did not know how Blaise made his way inside the car, according to Channel 2 Action News, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

After being taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation, Blaise was declared healthy and taken back to his home with his parents, AJC reports.

Bray told Good Morning America she "instantly started crying" when she learned Blaise was safe. "A rush of happiness," she added. "I was speechless."

She added, "He was like, 'we got him,' and I was like, 'you got him?' And everybody was just like screaming. I started crying. I just knew, now I know my baby is safe."