Prominent Georgia Attorney Page Pate Dies in Drowning Accident: 'Devastating Loss'

Prominent Georgia attorney and legal analyst Page Pate drowned while swimming over the weekend, according to officials.

Glynn County Fire-Rescue Acting Chief Vinnie DiCristofalo said a man drowned Sunday after he was swept away by a riptide at Gould's Inlet on St. Simons Island, according to the Brunswick News.

DiCristofalo told CNN that first responders received a call about "two swimmers in distress" shortly after 2 p.m., identifying them to the outlet as Pate and his son. The official said that while en route to the scene, the rescue team learned that "the adolescent victim reached shore safely," per the outlet.

Pate was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, but did not survive, reported the Brunswick News.

Glynn County Coroner Marc Neu confirmed to PEOPLE that Pate died of an accidental drowning.

Pate, Johnson & Church, an Atlanta-based law firm, released a statement following Pate's death, according to CBS affiliate WGCL-TV.

"Once the shock wears off, it's just hurt," said Tom Church, one of Pate's legal partners, the outlet reported. "And there's no easy way about getting rid of that, except for time and grieving. But I think one thing we can also take with us is the celebrations of this man's life."

The law firm and Glynn County Fire Rescue did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Pate was a lifelong resident of Georgia and had more than 25 years of experience in both criminal defense and civil litigation, according to his firm's website.

The highly-acclaimed attorney was a regular legal contributor to local outlets such as WGCL-TV, NBC affiliate WXIA-TV and 90.1 WABE, and often appeared as a guest on CNN.

Pate attended the University of Georgia School of Law, and graduated with honors in 1994, according to his firm's statement.

The Georgia Innocence Project also mourned Page's death in a social media post on Tuesday. Pate was a founding member of the nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to addressing and preventing wrongful convictions.

The nonprofit called Pate "a fierce advocate for the criminally accused and unjustly convicted" and lauded his commitment to the organization.

"Above all else, we will remember Page's kindness and generosity, always willing to give anything he could to help, whether it be a personal matter or professional, and never asking for anything in return," the organization wrote.

"Today, we share our deepest condolences with Page's family and loved ones as we mourn our collective, devastating loss at his passing," the organization continued. "Tomorrow we will pick up the pieces and honor Page's memory by continuing the tireless struggle for justice and accountability in our criminal legal system, drawing on Page's tenacious spirit and grace for inspiration."

Pate is survived by his wife Elizabeth, sons Chatham and Asher, parents Robert and Mary Elizabeth, and younger brother Lane, according to WGCL-TV.