The Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department said four people were injured and everyone was accounted for Sunday

4 People Injured in Explosion at Multi-Family Apartment in Georgia, Cause Under Investigation

Four people were injured in an explosion at an Atlanta-area apartment Sunday, the cause of which is still under investigation.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, the Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department responded to reports of an explosion, and upon arrival, units "witnessed a partially collapsed multi-family structure," the rescuers wrote on Facebook, sharing photos from the scene.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dunwoody Police also confirmed they "received calls regarding an explosion at the Arrive Apartments" at about 1:24 p.m.

Georgia house collapse Credit: Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department

The fire and rescue team began searching and evacuating the building, and the structure was soon stabilized. The first responders eventually confirmed no one else was trapped inside, the fire department reporting that four people "were injured by the blast."

The cause of this incident, they said, remains under investigation.

One resident of the building, who was away at the time of the explosion, told local news outlet WGCL reporters that they reported a smell of gas to the complex manager.

Georgia house collapse Credit: Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department

Atlanta Gas Light company told WSB-TV in a statement, "This afternoon, Atlanta Gas Light joined first responders to assist in investigating an incident near the 2000 block of Asbury Square in Dunwoody. We immediately began coordinating an emergency response with local first responders. At present, natural gas has been turned off to the locations directly impacted by the incident, and there are no additional service outages. Atlanta Gas Light crews remain on site assisting first responders."