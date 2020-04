John Lyons and John Alagia spearheaded effort to send Beatles-inspired “Hey Jude” tribute to friend Ron Peck

Georgetown Alums from Around the World Send Musical Get-Well Card to Classmate with Coronavirus

Click here to watch the full “Hey Jude” tribute video on YouTube.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 1:00 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.