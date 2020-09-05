University Says White Professor Who Admitted to Posing as Black Woman Will Not Teach Fall Classes

Jessica Krug — a white professor at George Washington University who recently admitted to pretending to be Black throughout her adult life — will not be teaching classes this fall semester, according to the school.

The college made the announcement on Friday after Krug, who teaches African history at the Washington, D.C., university, recently outed herself in a Medium blog post.

"Many of you understandably have many questions in the wake of the Medium post by GW faculty member Jessica Krug. While the university reviews this situation, Dr. Krug will not be teaching her classes this semester," M. Brian Blake, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, and Paul Wahlbeck, the dean of Columbian College of Arts and Sciences, said in a letter posted on the school's website.

"We are working on developing a number of options for students in those classes, which will be communicated to affected students as soon as possible," the statement continued.

Blake and Wahlbeck added that the school is "taking this situation seriously and are here to support our community."

Krug could not be reached by PEOPLE for comment.

In Krug's Medium post, which was published on Thursday, she wrote that "every move" she's made in her adult life "has been rooted in the napalm toxic soil of lies."

"To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness," she wrote.

"But mental health issues can never, will never, neither explain nor justify, neither condone nor excuse, that, in spite of knowing and regularly critiquing any and every non-Black person who appropriates from Black people, my false identity was crafted entirely from the fabric of Black lives," Krug wrote. "That I claimed belonging with living people and ancestors to whom and for whom my being is always a threat at best and a death sentence at worst."

"I am not a culture vulture," she said. "I am a culture leech."

Calling herself a "coward" for continuing her charade for so long, Krug wrote, "You should absolutely cancel me, and I absolutely cancel myself."

According to her bio on GWU's website, Krug's area of expertise includes Africa, Latin America, African American history, the early modern world and imperialism and colonialism.