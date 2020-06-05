The official fundraising page has received more than 478,100 individual donations and has surpassed $13 million

George Floyd GoFundMe Campaign Garners Most Donations of All Time for Platform: Report

The outpouring support for George Floyd's family has set a new record for GoFundMe.

On Friday, TMZ reported that the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund campaign (set up and run by Adner Marcelin of Ben Crump Law, with all funds going directly to the family) has now received the most individual donations in the crowdfunding platform's history. Donations have been made from people from 125 different countries around the world, according to the outlet.

As of Friday morning, the fund — which was formed on May 27, two days after Floyd was killed while in police custody — has more than 478,100 donations, surpassing $13 million of its original $1.5 million goal.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the description for the fund, Floyd's brother, Philonise, wrote that the donations will "cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George."

The family member added that a portion of the money will also "go to the Estate of George Floyd for the benefit and care of his children and their educational fund."

"From the bottom of our hearts my family thanks each of you who have reached out," wrote Philonise. "While we are not able to respond to each expression of love at this time, please know that we love and appreciate each and every one of you. Our hearts are overwhelmed!"

Other verified donation opportunities to support Floyd's family via a GoFundMe contribution include one set up for his 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. The fundraiser for the child topped $1 million on Wednesday.

"Because of her father’s tragic murder due to police brutality, Gianna will now go through life without her dad," a description on the page reads. "In addition, their family has lost their provider, and will no doubt suffer financial hardship after this tragic loss."

RELATED VIDEO: George Floyd's Daughter Gianna, 6, Says 'Daddy Changed the World'

While many fundraisers appeared on GoFundMe to benefit Gianna, the donation page set up Tuesday is the only official one from the family, PEOPLE confirmed with the company.

In a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, GoFundMe wrote that in the past week, "people across the country have stood up in the face of injustice and systemic racism plaguing the black community."

"We've seen an outpouring of global support on GoFundMe for George Floyd's family, peaceful protestors demanding change, and organizations fighting for equality and accountability," read the statement.

