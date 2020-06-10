George Floyd's 6-Year-Old Daughter Receives Full Scholarship to Texas Southern University

"We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life," said Albert H. Myres, chair of the Board of Regents of TSU

Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd, has been given a full-ride scholarship to Texas Southern University, the Houston school announced on Tuesday.

In a press release on their website, the Board of Regents of TSU revealed that they had "approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna ... if she wishes to attend the University."

The board said the scholarship was a way for them to "honor the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest," and ensure that Gianna has a secure future.

"This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life," Albert H. Myres, chair of the Board of Regents, said in a statement. "We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life."

Added Gerald Smith, chairman of the TSU Foundation: "The TSU Foundation is proud to provide this privately-funded scholarship to Ms. Floyd. We know the value of an education in the pursuit of solutions and generational progress. We look forward to embracing her into the TSU family."

In addition to the scholarship, TSU announced on Twitter Tuesday that they had issued a resolution for Floyd's family, which commemorated his "exceptional life of dedication."

"[Floyd] will be remembered as both a leader and a mentor, a colleague and a friend, as well as a major inspiration to change the world through endless pursuit of justice," the resolution read.

Though young, Gianna already seems to understand the impact her father has left behind.

Last week, retired NBA player Stephen Jackson, a longtime friend of Floyd's, shared a clip of himself with Gianna on his shoulders. In the clip, she smiled as she exclaimed, "Daddy changed the world!"

Gianna also recalled happy memories she shared with her late dad while speaking to CBS affiliate WCCO.

"I remember when he used to take me outside … and then I used to get on his back and he used to carry me on his back all the time," she told the outlet. "It was super fun."

Those memories were echoed yet again while she and her mother Roxie Washington appeared on Good Morning America last week.

"I miss him," Gianna told the outlet after being asked what she wants people to know about her dad, adding, "he played with me."

"She didn't have to play with nobody else because Daddy was going to play with her all day long," Washington added. "I mean, that was his baby. He loved his little girl."

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 from "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's report released on June 1 that also ruled his death a homicide.

Then-police officer Derek Chauvin was videotaped pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on the unarmed man's neck for several minutes, despite Floyd's repeated cries of "I can't breathe."

Chauvin, who was previously charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, had his murder charge upgraded to second-degree murder.

Chauvin hasn't entered a plea yet, and his attorney hasn't responded to PEOPLE's request for comment. Three other officers — Thomas Lane, 37; Tou Thao, 34; and J. Alexander Kueng, 26 — have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. They have not yet entered pleas.

Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, did not immediately return PEOPLE's call for comment, but told Today on Monday that his client was a rookie cop "doing what he thought was right." Court documents do not list attorneys for Kueng and Thao.

On Tuesday, a funeral service was held for Floyd in his hometown of Houston. He was mourned by friends, family and loved ones before being buried alongside the mother to whom he called out as he died.

In the weeks following Floyd's death, a GoFundMe page was set up on behalf of Gianna to go toward her "care and future." It has since raised over $2 million.

Another GoFundMe, the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund, was also set up. it's run by Adner Marcelin of Ben Crump Law, with all funds going directly to the family — and has now received the most individual donations in the crowdfunding platform's history, TMZ reported.

Over $14 million dollars have been raised, with donations coming in from people in 125 different countries around the world, according to the outlet.

