‘Gender Reveal’ Stunt Involving Pink Water Caused Small Plane Crash in Texas, Injuring 1: NTSB

A Texas plane crash in September that injured one person was found to have been part of a “gender reveal” party stunt gone awry, according to a recently released report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

In what has become an increasingly dangerous trend, the report said that the plane was taking part in a “gender reveal” stunt on Sept. 7, and had dumped about 350 gallons of pink water from above before it crashed, according to Time.

The water was presumably meant to let people below know that the couple throwing the party was expecting a baby girl.

After the water was dumped, the plane stalled and crashed in Turkey, Texas.

The pilot, identified as Raj Horan, was not injured, and his passenger suffered minor injuries, according to the report.

The incident came just before a 56-year-old Iowa woman was killed in October by debris from an explosion during a “gender reveal” party.

Authorities said Pamela Kreimeyer died after members of her family inadvertently created a pipe bomb while trying to make a device that would shoot colored gunpowder out of a stand.

Instead, the stand exploded and Kreimeyer was struck in the head by a piece of metal, which killed her instantly.

Similar incidents have occurred, recently, too, like an explosion that was reported in Iowa just one day after Kreimeyer’s death.

In 2017, a “gender reveal” stunt accidentally sparked a wildfire, which damaged more than 45,000 acres and cost more than $8 million in damages.