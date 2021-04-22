'Gender Reveal' Explosion Sends 'Earth-Shaking,' 'God-Awful Blast' Through N.H. Towns: 'Ridiculous'

The Kingston Police Department confirmed that 80 lbs. of tannerite exploded during a party to reveal the sex of a baby

A massive explosion that rocked a number of New Hampshire towns this week was due to a "gender reveal" party, according to authorities.

In a press release obtained by PEOPLE, the Kingston Police Department confirmed the incident, which unfolded at the site of Kingston construction company Torromeo Industries.

Police said they received a call around 7 p.m. on Tuesday concerning a "large explosion" on Dorre Road.

After arriving at the scene, officers were able to determine that the explosion was caused by approximately 80 lbs. of tannerite, an "an over-the-counter, explosive target used for firearms practice [and] sold in kit form," according to their release.

Authorities said the individuals on site reported that they had been having a party to reveal the sex of their baby, and decided to detonate the tannerite near Torromeo's quarry — a place they felt was a safe location.

According to NBC affiliate WBTS, police believe the individuals had permission to be on the property.

Torromeo Industries did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Several Kingston residents spoke with WBTS after the blast and described it as "earth-shaking."

"We heard this god-awful blast," Sara Taglieri, who lives near the quarry, told the outlet. "It knocked pictures off our walls."

"It cracked foundations of our neighbors' [homes]," added her husband, Matt Taglieri.

A number of other people in surrounding towns as far south as the Merrimack Valley also said they felt the blast, with one resident in the town over from Kingston even capturing it on their doorbell camera, WBTS reported.

In the wake of the explosion, many turned to social media to ask what had happened, according to the outlet. Some suggested it was due to an earthquake — a theory that WBTS said was quickly debunked by their meteorologists.

When police later confirmed it was due to a sex reveal party, the Kingston residents were in disbelief.

"Are you kidding me? I'm all up for silliness and whatnot, but that was extreme," Sara told WBTS. "It was ridiculous. I don't have any other words for it."

The Kingston Police Department said the individual who bought and detonated the tannerite has since turned himself in and is cooperating with authorities.

At this time, it is unclear if that person will face any charges for the incident.