Footage of the tragic accident shows the plane nosedive into the water as the soon-to-be parents and guests react in shock

'Gender Reveal' Gone Wrong in Cancún Leads to Two Dead as Plane Crashes into Water

Members of the Navy guard the area where a plane crashed, in the city of Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, on March 30, 2021.

A "gender reveal" turned fatal when a plane crashed into the ocean killing two people as the soon-to-be parents looked on, multiple outlets report.

In a shocking video of the moment, shared by the New York Post, the family and friends who gathered to find out the sex of the baby on the way can be heard cheering from a boat as they watch the plane fly overhead. The camera follows the aircraft as it is then seen suddenly nosediving straight into the water. Onlookers scream after witnessing the accident.

According to local news outlet Quequi, two people — the pilot and the co-pilot — died in the accident, which occurred just before 4 p.m. local time on Tuesday in Cancún, Mexico. La Prensa Latina reports that one person died while the rescue mission was being carried out, and the second victim succumbed to injuries while first aid was being administered.

The type of aircraft was reportedly a Cessna 206, and four people were on board, La Prensa Latina added.

In recent years, the "gender reveal" trend has grown, with parents-to-be using everything from balloons to cakes to lasagna, shooting targets and even alligators to learn the sex of their unborn children on the way.

Some sex reveals have turned disastrous, including last fall when a family using a "smoke generating pyrotechnic device" sparked the deadly El Dorado Fire in California, according to authorities.

The blogger who is credited with starting the "gender reveal" party more than 10 years ago spoke out against the trend after destructive accidents caused by the parties.