Everything to Know About the Geminid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch

The Geminids can produce up to 150 shooting stars on a very clear night under perfect weather conditions

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 10:38 AM
Geminid meteor shower in rural Utah.
Photo: Getty

The Geminid meteor shower is the cosmos' early gift to us people of Earth.

Deemed the "best and most reliable meteor shower" according to NASA, the Geminids are an annual celestial spectacle that can be seen between mid November through December each year.

The Geminids don't peak until mid December — but when they do, the fascinating phenomenon can produce up to 150 shooting stars per hour under perfect conditions. However, this year's showers will coincide with a waning gibbous moon, which means the light from the moon will make it more difficult to see the meteors; observers are likely to spot more like 30 to 40 meteors as they shoot high in the Northern Hemisphere. Viewers in the Southern Hemisphere should be able to see about 7 to 10 meteors.

You might assume a natural occurrence like this has been around since the beginning of time, but the Geminids actually originated in 1983 when the 3200 Phaethon asteroid was discovered. Every year the Earth passes through its trail of debris, the Geminid showers result.

Known for their speed and shine, these showers typically cast a yellow hue. As for their velocity? "Geminids travel 78,000 miles per hour, over 40 times faster than a speeding bullet," the NASA website says.

From when they peak to how to watch them, here's everything to know about the Geminid meteor shower.

When does the Geminid meteor shower peak?

A tree in the prairie under the Geminid meteor shower
Getty /iStockphoto

The Geminids are expected to peak between Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 this year. Specifically, the showers will start around 10:00 p.m. ET on the night of Dec. 13 and reach its brightest at 7:00 a.m. the morning after.

One of the best parts about the Geminid shower is that they will last for most of the night, so skygazers will have multiple opportunities to try and spot a shooting star. But the show doesn't stop there!

The Geminids remain active until Dec. 17, giving star seekers a few more opportunities to catch a glimpse. However, the chances of spotting a shooting star becomes increasingly rare — so if you do happen to see one on the last night, be sure to make that wish count!

How to view the Geminid meteor shower?

Geminid Meteor Shower 2020 over pond and direct road in Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area near Punta Gorda, Florida. The Geminids meteor shower is caused by the object 3200 Phaethon which is thought to be a Palladian asteroid with a "rock comet" orbit. Geminids were first observed in 1862.
Getty

Simply, stargazers just have to look up in the night sky to spot a shooting star — but, there are a few tips that can help make the pinpointing process a little bit easier. For starters, situate yourself outside and away from all light pollution.

While finding a dark location is preferred, there's not much us Earthlings can due to combat the glaring waning gibbous moon — so instead of spotting 100 to 150 meteors per hour, viewers in the Northern Hemisphere are more likely to catch 30 to 40 instead.

But remember, the Geminids are known for brightness, so skywatchers are in for a good show regardless!

Where does the Geminid meteor shower appear in the sky?

TOPSHOT - A photographer prepares to take pictures of the annual Geminid meteor shower on the Elva Hill, in Maira Valley, near Cuneo, northern Italy on December 12, 2015. AFP PHOTO / MARCO BERTORELLO (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty

Now, let's get into specifics regarding where exactly to look in the sky.

While comets are the true point of origin for meteor showers, many tend to think they come from their "radiant," or the point in the sky from which the stars appear to shoot. For the Geminids, its radiant is the constellation Gemini, the "Twins."

So it's logical to start by looking towards Gemini, but that isn't the only location at which you should be casting your eyes. According to NASA's Bill Cooke, "meteors close to the radiant have very short trails and are easily missed, so observers should avoid looking at that constellation."

(Pro tip: Lie down on the ground, adjust your eyes to the dark sky and simply take its vastness in to better your chances at spotting a star!)

What meteor shower comes after the Geminids?

Geminid meteor shower in rural Utah.
Getty

Between the Geminids, the Cold Moon and the lunar occultation of Mars, the celestial scene in December is notably active — and the natural phenomenons don't stop there!

This month sees two different meteor showers; the next to take place is the Ursid on Dec. 21, 2022. Furthermore, the showers align with another cosmic display: the winter solstice (the shortest day and longest night of the year)!

Related Articles
The Orion Nebula. The Orion Nebula (Messier 42) is stellar nursery only 1,500 light-years away, making it the closest large star-forming region to Earth in the constellation of Orion. It has been known to many different cultures throughout human history and can be spotted with the naked eye.
Everything to Know About the Orionid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
A fisherman watches a meteor during the Draconid meteor shower over Howick rocks in Northumberland. Picture date: Sunday October 10, 2021. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)
Everything to Know About the Draconid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
The Delta Aquariids meteor shower
Everything to Know About 2022's Delta Aquariid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
meteor shower
The 2021 Winter Solstice Also Marks the Peak of the Ursid Meteor Shower: What to Know and How to Watch
Photomontage taken on Aug. 13, 2021 shows the night sky during the Perseid Meteor Shower above an ecological demonstration zone of Engebei in Kubuqi Desert, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
Everything to Know About 2022's Perseid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
Milky Way During Eta Aquariids Meteor Shower
Everything to Know About the Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
gremind meteor
A Stargazer's Guide to the 2021 Geminid Meteor Shower: When It Will Peak and How to Watch
The last full moon of 2020, also known as the Cold Moon, rises behind the snow-topped San Gabriel Mountains and the Los Angeles downtown skyline at sunset as seen from the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on December 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Everything to Know About December's Cold Moon, the Last Full Moon of the Year
Leonids Meteor Shower
A Stargazer's Guide to the Leonids Meteor Shower: When It Will Peak and How to Watch the Fireballs
Lyrid meteor shower
The 2021 Lyrid Meteor Shower Is Here! How to Watch the Annual Event Before It Peaks
Taurid meteorite fireball
A Stargazer's Guide to the Taurid Meteor Shower: When It Will Peak and How to Watch
Beaver moon rising behind Gran Sasso dItalia picks is seen from LAquila, Italy, on November 7, 2022. November full moon takes this name because during this month beavers fill the banks of rivers and build their dams and dens to take refuge in view of winter. On november 8, 2022, the moon will be in its last total eclipse before 2025.
Everything to Know About November's Beaver Blood Moon
Everything to Know About the Tau Herculid Meteor Shower
Everything to Know About 2022's Tau Herculid Meteor Shower, Including When It Peaks and How to Watch
Full moon also known as "Hunter's Moon" rises behind the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, as seen from Jersey City of New Jersey in United States on October 21, 2021.
Everything to Know About October's Hunter's Moon, the First Full Moon of Fall
Lyrid meteor shower in Germany
Everything to Know About 2022's Lyrids Meteor Shower
The August Sturgeon full moon rises behind the Hortiatis mountain and Thessaloniki city over the sea, skywatchers call it Blue Moon. The lunar moonlight is reflected on the water surface while it rises in warm red color near Kalochori town with the famous Lagoon and Axios Delta National Park. The country offers free cultural events at sites, a tradition for Greece with Museums Across the country open at night while a number of free cultural events will take place on August 22, at Greece's archaeological sites and museums to mark the full moon celebrations, earth's natural satellite and the beginning of the summer ending. Kalohori, Thessaloniki, Greece on August 22, 2021
Everything to Know About August's Sturgeon Supermoon, Including When It Peaks and How to See It