Geico to Pay Missouri Woman $5.2 Million After She Allegedly Got STD from Having Sex in a Car

A Missouri woman may receive up to $5.2 million in damages after she allegedly caught a sexually transmitted disease after having sex with a former romantic partner in his Geico-insured vehicle.

In February 2021, the woman, identified in court records as M.O., told Geico that she had intended to seek monetary damages of $1 million stemming from a 2017 sexual interaction with her then-significant other, identified as M.B., in which she allegedly contracted human papillomavirus (HPV).

According to court docs, the Jackson County woman claimed the man who allegedly infected her was aware of his condition, as well as the risks of having unprotected sex.

Geico had declined the initial settlement, which sent the case to arbitration.

In May 2021, the arbitrator found that M.O. and M.B. having sex inside of his car "directly caused, or directly contributed to cause" the STD.

The Jackson County Circuit Court found M.B. liable for not telling his former partner of his infection status, while M.O. was awarded $5.2 million in damages, to be paid by Geico.

The insurance company previously requested that the multi-million dollar award be tossed out, claiming the judgment violated Geico's rights to due process. The request was denied and Geico appealed.

In an opinion written by a three-judge panel on Tuesday, it was found that the judgment entered against Geico through the previous arbitration was valid.

In a separate opinion, Judge Tom Chapman agreed with the three-judge panel; however, he said he believes the insurance company was offered "no meaningful opportunity to participate" in the lawsuit and existing law "relegat(es) the insurer to the status of a bystander."

Geico did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.