Gas Station Manager Fired After Accidentally Setting Gas Price at 69 Cents per Gallon Instead of $6.99

The manager of a California gas station who accidentally set fuel prices at just 69 cents per gallon says he was fired over the mistake.

John Szczecina, who worked at a station in Rancho Cordova, said he unintentionally put a decimal in the wrong spot, causing the gas price to be set at 69 cents instead of $6.99, according to CBS station KOVR.

"This is a nightmare,'" Szczecina recalled thinking at the time, according to the outlet. "I put all three prices on there except the diesel, but the last one kind of didn't go, you know, right."

The pricing error reportedly cost the Northern California gas station thousands of dollars as people started sharing the deal on social media, according to the outlet.

"So I just took responsibility for it and I said 'yeah it's my fault, and I'm to blame,'" he said.

The total loss ended up being $20,000, according to a GoFundMe set up by his family to help him pay back the sum.



Szczecina told KOVR he is also worried about getting sued by the owners of the station.

The national average price for gas is just over $5 per gallon while the average price for California drivers has soared to $6.43 per gallon, according to AAA.