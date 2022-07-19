Monday's national average of $4.52 is 46 cents less than a month ago, according to AAA

Gas Prices Drop to 2-Month Low as More Stations Sell Fuel for Less Than $4 a Gallon

Average gas prices across the country have dipped to just over $4.50 a gallon, according to AAA.

The national average for a gallon of gas fell 15 cents since last week to $4.52, and is in steady decline due to lower domestic demand for gasoline at the pump coupled with a lower global price for oil, the automobile association said Monday.

The cost of a barrel of oil is in the mid-$90s, down from around $110 two weeks ago, the organization noted.

"Global economic headwinds are pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "And here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season. These two key factors are behind the recent drop in pump prices."

This marks a two-month low for gas prices, according to The Washington Post.

In many places, particularly in southern states, gas prices per gallon hovering right at the $4 mark, according to AAA. The organization reports that South Carolina ($4.02), Texas ($4.03), Georgia ($4.03), Mississippi ($4.04) and Louisiana ($4.07) have the lowest averages as of Monday.

Currently, nearly one in five gas stations is selling fuel for less than $4 per gallon, CNN reports, citing OPIS, a surveyor of gas station locations that computes price averages for AAA.

The news comes as a welcome respite for Americans who are venturing on the road for summer vacations, or out of pure necessity.

