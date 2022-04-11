Pain at the pump has been largely attributed to market instability amid Russia's war in Ukraine

Gas Prices Slightly Drop Due to Reduced Demand as Poll Reveals Who Most Americans Blame for Oil Cost Surge

Prices at the pump are getting a little bit easier to stomach.

The average cost of a gallon of regular gas went down to $4.27, marking a 10-cent decrease in the last two weeks, the Associated Press reported on Sunday, citing the Lundberg Survey.

However, that's still $1.32 over the average price one year ago, and averages can be misleading. While Tulsa, Oklahoma had been 75 cents under the national average at $3.52, Los Angeles was $1.58 over the national average at $5.85 per gallon, per the AP.

Lundberg reportedly explained that the "yo-yo" prices are the result of lower demand for gas due to the higher costs. That tracks with the results of a March survey from AAA, which found that $4 each gallon was a "tipping point for most Americans," 59% of whom planned to make lifestyle changes to account for higher gas prices.

The pain at the pump has been largely attributed to market instability amid Russia's war in Ukraine and resulting economic sanctions against Russia by the U.S. and its allies.

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, 71% of Americans blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin a "great deal/good amount" for the gas price increases, while 68% blamed the oil companies.

In an effort to combat the high prices, President Joe Biden in March announced the U.S. government would release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve. The International Energy Agency last week announced member countries would release an additional 60 million emergency barrels.