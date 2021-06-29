Gas Pipeline Explosion Kills 2 Workers, Injures 2 More in Texas

The workers were conducting maintenance on a pipeline in Collin County, Texas on Monday afternoon

A gas pipeline in Texas exploded on Monday, killing two subcontractors who were working on it and injuring two more, officials said.

The gas explosion happened at 3:30 p.m. in Collin County, prompting a response from the Collin County Sheriff's Office and multiple other agencies, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

An initial investigation found that employees from Bobcat Contracting and Fesco Petroleum Engineering — subcontractors for Atmos Energy — were conducting pipeline maintenance when "an accident occurred," the release said.

Skylah Spradlin, whose home backs up to the property where the explosion happened, told KXAS that she was in her front yard at the time, and heard a "really loud boom" that lasted about the length of a gunshot.

"Honestly, I'm praying for their families and peace right now, because that was just out of nowhere," she told the outlet. "And for me, I'm just very thankful that it didn't explode my whole neighborhood because that's always been one of my fears."

Authorities said two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and two additional workers were taken to a local hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

"It really caught me by surprise," Spradlin told KXAS. "I was so shook, and I'm still kind of nerve-wrecked right now to know that two people died out there. That's really sad."

In a statement to KXAS, Atmos Energy, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, said it would not release the names of the victims "out of respect for their privacy."

"Our prayers are with those who were affected by the events in Farmersville, Texas today," the statement read. "Our highly trained technicians continue to work with the fire departments and emergency first responders to monitor the situation and make sure the area is safe. Our number one priority continues to be the safety of the public, our employees, our contractors, and our natural gas distribution system."