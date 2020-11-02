Two of those injured were firefighters, while one was a homeowner

Gas Explosion in New York Injures 3 People, Levels Home: ‘It Was a Fireball’

An apparent gas explosion in New York injured three people, severely damaged two homes and completely leveled a third, authorities said.

The explosion, which witnesses likened to a bomb going off, occurred early Sunday morning in Meadowmere Park on Long Island, the New York Post reported.

“Right now, it doesn’t look suspicious,” Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro told WCBS. “It looks like it was a natural gas emergency.”

The blaze initially began at the house in which the explosion occurred, but because of windy weather conditions, jumped from the house to two others.

A man in his 60s was alone in the house at the time, and was hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation, WCBS reported. His condition remains unclear.

Two firefighters were also injured and hospitalized after a chimney collapsed and fell on them, CW affiliate WPIX reported.

“The firefighter injuries were serious, but they’re both in stable condition,” Uttaro told the Post.

Coincidentally, Meadowmere Park Fire Chief Kevin Carrero lives across the street from the explosion, and was home with his wife and five kids when it happened.

“The explosion was big. Everyone felt it here. I looked out the front and didn’t see anything. Then I looked at the back and I saw the flames. It was a fireball,” he told WCBS.

“It was like a big explosion — like a bomb going off,” he added to the Post.

The Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department shared multiple videos of the scene, all of which showed large balls of fire engulfing several homes.