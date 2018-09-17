Gas Company Involved in Massachusetts Explosions, Fires Linked to Other Disasters: Reports

The parent company of Columbia Gas, the utility whose exploding gas lines caused deadly explosions and fires in Massachusetts, is linked to three prior gas explosions around the country, USA Today reports.

On Thursday, explosions and fires in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover left one teen dead, some 25 injured and scores of buildings damaged or destroyed.

Federal and state records, as well as court filings, reveal that companies owned by NiSource, Columbia Gas’ parent company, are linked to other gas explosions in Massachusetts, West Virginia and Ohio in the last six years, reports USA Today.

In 2012, a technician accidentally punctured a gas line in Springfield, Massachusetts, leading to an explosion that injured 18 people, destroyed a building and damaged dozens of other structures, The Boston Globe reports.

RELATED ARTICLE: Austin Package Explosions Kill Teen Boy, Injure Two Women

In West Virginia, a pipeline that exploded in 2012 destroyed three homes, USA Today reports. A National Transportation Safety Board investigation concluded that the cause was related to a Columbia Gas transmission pipeline that had corroded and deteriorated, and had not been inspected or tested since after 1988, according to the outlet.

In Ohio, state investigators determined in 2015 that a Columbia Gas of Ohio explosion and fire that damaged 28 homes and caused millions in property damage was due to an “improperly abandoned” natural gas line, reports USA Today and the Globe.

RELATED VIDEO: Explosion Reported at a Connecticut Home as Police Respond to a Barricaded Suspect

NiSource did not immediately return a PEOPLE request for comment on the three gas explosions prior to last week’s.

Unhappy with the response to Thursday’s explosions by Columbia Gas, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on Friday and appointed another energy company to lead restoration efforts. The NTSB and state officials are now probing the blasts.

Columbia Gas president Steve Bryant defended his company’s response at a Friday press conference.

“We have been using all our resources to get this project as far down the road as possible,” Bryant said. “I respect the governor’s judgment. The governor has the same interest as we do: we want to restore service to these customers.”

Bryant also said that the company will cooperate with the investigation.

On Sunday morning, Baker announced that the thousands of displaced residents of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover could return home.

AP/Shutterstock

“We still have a long way to go, but I am so happy that people can return back home this morning,” Baker said in a tweet. “There will be 120 representatives from the utilities out in neighborhoods in the three communities to assist with any questions people may have as they return home.”

One of Thursday’s explosions killed 18-year-old Leonel Rondon, who had just gotten his driver’s license. Rondon was sitting in the passenger seat of a car parked in a Lawrence driveway, talking with friends, when a chimney hurtled onto the vehicle.

“The family is broken apart,” a friend told the Boston Herald. “It’s tough.”