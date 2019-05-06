Game of Thrones Superfan Names Daughter Khaleesi After Show Helped Her Through Miscarriage

What’s in a name? Quite a lot, if you’re as big a fan of Game of Thrones as Katherine Acosta, who credits the show with helping her get through a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The Houston mom gave birth to a daughter last year, and it didn’t take long for her to select a special moniker for her baby: Khaleesi, named after Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen’s royal title in the hit HBO series.

“People were looking at me like I was crazy, but I didn’t care. I love it. Khaleesi Acosta sounds so perfect,” Acosta told Good Morning America. “It just stuck out to me.”

Acosta’s love for the fantasy drama began in 2017, when she was on bed rest after suffering a miscarriage.

A friend recommended the series, and Acosta was soon hooked, binging all available seasons within a week — and then watching them again two more times, she told the New York Times.

Khaleesi Acosta Courtesy Katherine Acosta

When Acosta and her husband Rubio learned they were expecting twins, the thought of naming a daughter Khaleesi, meaning “queen” in the fictional Dothraki language, was already in play.

Katherine Acosta with her daughter Khaleesi Courtesy Katherine Acosta

“Maybe it was the hormones, but I loved Khaleesi. Then she lost her baby,” Acosta told GMA. “Seeing her evolve as a character, she doesn’t let anyone step on her. She’s overcome so much.”

Acosta ultimately lost the second twin, a boy to be named Ruben. Little Khaleesi was born two months early and quickly won over the nurses in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“I saw her as my little miracle,” Acosta told the Times.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones Helen Sloan/HBO

The mom says that the NICU nurses were fans of the show, too, and that one even drew a picture of the baby’s namesake on a special ID tag.

In keeping with Acosta’s love for the show, she threw Khaleesi a Game of Thrones-themed first birthday party.

The Times reports that the name Khaleesi has seen a bump in popularity, and was the 630th most popular name given to baby girls in the United States in 2017, with 466 babies getting the name.

The moniker isn’t quite as popular as Arya, though, a Thrones character played by Maisie Williams. In 2017, 2,156 American babies were named Arya.

Game of Thrones is currently airing its eighth and final season Sundays on HBO.