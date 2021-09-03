Sisters Brooke Dueringer and Ali White had due dates five days apart — but family members joked they would have same-day deliveries

Ga. Sisters Give Birth to Daughters on the Same Day in the Same Hospital: 'An Awesome Experience'

Sisters in Georgia gave birth to daughters on Aug. 6 at the same hospital after having nearly identical pregnancies.

"It was totally not planned," new mom Brooke Dueringer, 28, told local outlet WRDW of the exciting coincidence she experienced alongside sister Ali White, 25. "I hadn't told Ali we were trying, and Ali of course didn't tell us they were trying, so it was a big surprise for us and the whole family."

"We got to share all the experiences together and [could ask each other], 'Has this happened to you? Did you experience this?'" White told Good Morning America. "Our doctors' appointments were the same day almost every time."

Brooke Dueringer and Ali White Brooke Dueringer and Ali White with family | Credit: Courtesy Ali White

On Aug. 9, Dueringer shared a photo via Facebook to announce the birth of her daughter Palmer Rae.

"Everyone tells you how much that day will change your life and now we know! It's the best feeling in the world (with a lot of new things to learn)!!" she wrote.

Dueringer explained that "her cousin Hudsyn gets to share the same birthday" because "she was born later that night."

"We love her so much," Dueringer added. "She's the sweetest most loving baby and we are soaking up every moment."

Speaking to Good Morning America on Thursday, the sisters said their due dates were five days apart, but their family members often joked about them giving birth on the same day.

"Our mom kept saying, 'We can have their birthday parties together if they're born on the same day,'" Dueringer told the outlet. "But I didn't think it would happen."

She added, "It's just been an awesome, awesome experience. We did not think this would happen. It's been really awesome to have everything happen so close together and to have everyone so close together."

Dueringer had to be induced for labor two weeks before her delivery date. That same day, White experienced contractions and went to the same hospital as her sister, where she gave birth to her daughter Hudsyn Blaire seven hours after Deuringer. At the hospital, they were two rooms apart, they shared on GMA.

"When they were wheeling me to my room, Brooke was already there and the nurse was like, 'Do you want to peak in on your sister?'" White recalled.

Dueringer added, "We had a group text going on and our husbands were going back and forth [between rooms]. Everybody tells us now the whole floor was talking about it."

Dueringer and White revealed to GMA that they found out they were pregnant with their first child within a week of each other, experienced pregnancy together, had the same OBGYN and scheduled their appointments together. Now they're experiencing maternity leave together.

"Ali and I are very close, so they're definitely going to be very close," Dueringer said.

Speaking to WRDW, Dueringer said they'll "probably" celebrate their daughter's birthdays together "for the first few years."