These Funko Pop Figurines Celebrate Nurses and Doctors on the Frontlines of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The brand is commemorating those “who are giving their all to help treat patients”
Funko Pop is recognizing a new type of hero.
The popular collectibles brand has launched a collection of healthcare worker figurines to honor those on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic. The figurines feature four men and women in scrubs and lab coats wearing face masks. They’ve been added to the brand’s Pop! Heroes line, which includes well-known heroic characters like Superman, Wonderwoman, and Batman.
The collectibles are available for pre-order on Amazon and expected to ship on October 30.
Buy It! Funko Pop! Heroes: Front Line Worker, Female, $10.99; amazon.com; Funko Pop! Heroes: Front Line Worker, Male, $10.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Funko Pop! Heroes: Front Line Worker, Male, $10.99; amazon.com; Funko Pop! Heroes: Front Line Worker, Female, $10.99; amazon.com
Funko Pop announced the collection in May and made a donation to non-profit organization GlobalGiving in association with the launch. GlobalGiving is an international crowdfunding platform that works with partners in 76 countries to help provide everything from personal protective equipment to meals in local communities.
The brand launched a similar collection honoring firefighters in February when wildfires were burning through Australia. The limited-edition figurines helped benefit wildlife that were injured during the fires.
Whether you know a frontline worker yourself or have been aided by one, Funko Pop’s healthcare worker figurines are a great way to celebrate the real heroes giving it their all every day.