Here's everything to know about full Moons throughout the year, from January's Wolf Moon to December's Cold Moon

A Guide to Every Full Moon in the Year and the Special Meanings Behind Their Names

Each month's full Moon signals a new season, but their names also have significant meanings.

Historically, many of the nicknames we use for full Moons come "from Native American, Colonial American, or other traditional North American sources passed down through generations," according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the meanings behind some full Moon names are a little more obvious, like February's upcoming Snow Moon, others are a bit more obscure, referencing various plants or animals that are typically present during that time of year.

If you look forward to Moon-gazing each month, you're in luck. We've put together this handy guide to every single full Moon in the year, including the special meanings behind their names and when you can expect to see them in the sky in 2022.

January: Wolf Moon

Wolf Moon Credit: Matt Cardy/Getty

Why is it called Wolf Moon? Per The Old Farmer's Almanac, January's full moon is known as the Wolf Moon because it was "traditionally believed that wolves howled due to hunger during winter."

What are other names for it? Other names for January's full moon include Center Moon, Cold Moon, Frost Exploding Moon, Freeze Up Moon, Severe Moon, and Hard Moon.

When is the Wolf Moon in 2022? The Wolf Moon reached its peak on Jan. 17 at 6:51 P.M. EST.

February: Snow Moon

snow moon february Credit: Getty

Why is it called Snow Moon? The meaning behind February's full moon name is pretty simple: the month usually has the most snowfall.

What are other names for it? Other names for the February full moon include Bald Eagle Moon, Bear Moon, Month of the Bony Moon, Eagle Moon, Groundhog Moon, Hungry Moon, and Raccoon Moon.

When is the Snow Moon in 2022? The Snow Moon will reach its peak on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11:59 A.M. EST.

March: Worm Moon

march worm moon Credit: HUSSEIN FALEH/AFP/Getty

Why is it called Worm Moon? According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, there are two different meanings behind the March full moon name. One is that Worm Moon is meant to reference earthworms that begin to appear in the soil in spring. Another meaning is said to come from 18th-century explorer Captain Jonathan Carver, who said that the moon name refers to beetle larvae that emerge from the bark of trees at the start of spring.

What are other names for it? Other names for the March full moon include Crow Comes Back Moon, Eagle Moon, Goose Moon, Snow Crust Moon, Sore Eye Moon, Sugar Moon, and Wind Strong Moon.

When is the Worm Moon in 2022? The Worm Moon will reach its peak on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 3:20 A.M. EDT.

April: Pink Moon

Pink Moon Credit: Franco Origlia/Getty

Why is it called Pink Moon? The Pink Moon doesn't get its name because of the moon's actual hue. April's full moon is often associated with a wildflower called Phlox subulata, which also goes by the name "moss pink."

What are other names for it? Other names for the April full moon include Breaking Ice Moon, Broken Snowshoe Moon, Budding Moon of Plants and Shrubs, Frog Moon, Moon of the Red Grass Appearing, Moon When the Ducks Come Back, Moon When the Geese Lay Eggs, Moon When the Streams are Again Navigable, Sucker Moon, and Sugar Maker Moon.

When is the Pink Moon in 2022? The Pink Moon will reach its peak on Saturday, April 16 at 2:57 P.M. EDT.

May: Flower Moon

Flower Moon May Credit: Milos Bicanski/Getty

Why is it called Flower Moon? Just as April's Pink Moon signals the blossom of the wildflower Phlox subulata, May's full moon is named after all the other flowers that spring in North America during that time of year.

What are other names for it? Other names for the May full moon include Budding Moon, Egg Laying Moon, Frog Moon, Leaf Budding Moon, Planting Moon, and Moon of Shedding Ponies

When is the Flower Moon in 2022? The Flower Moon will reach its peak on Monday, May 16 at 12:15 A.M. EDT.

June: Strawberry Moon

strawberry moon june Credit: Matt Cardy/Getty

Why is it called Strawberry Moon? June's full moon is called the Strawberry Moon because this month usually marks "the ripening of June-bearing strawberries," according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

What are other names for it? Other names for the June full moon include Berries Ripen Moon, Birth Moon, Blooming Moon, Egg Laying Moon, Hatching Moon, Green Corn Moon, Hot Moon, and Hoer Moon

When is the Strawberry Moon in 2022? The Strawberry Moon will be visible on June 14.

July: Buck Moon

july buck moon Credit: Getty

Why is it called Buck Moon? The July full moon gets its name from male deers, aka bucks, since this is around the time their antlers are fully grown.

What are other names for it? Other names for the July full moon include Berry Moon, Feather Moulting Moon, Halfway Summer Moon, Month of the Ripe Corn Moon, Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe, Raspberry Moon, Salmon Moon, and Thunder Moon.

When is the Buck Moon in 2022? The Buck Moon will be visible on July 13.

August: Sturgeon Moon

sturgeon moon august Credit: Getty

Why is it called Sturgeon Moon? The August full moon is named after a fish called a sturgeon, which was readily caught during this time of year in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain.

What are other names for it? Other names for the August full moon include Black Cherries Moon, Flying Up Moon, Mountain Shadows Moon, and Ricing Moon.

When is the Sturgeon Moon in 2022? The Sturgeon Moon will be visible on Aug. 11.

September: Corn Moon

Corn Moon September Credit: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty

Why is it called Corn Moon? The September full moon is unique as it can sometimes be referred to by two different names. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the full moon that takes place nearest the autumnal equinox is referred to as a Harvest Moon. While this usually falls in September, it sometimes falls closer to October. When the latter happens, September is referred to as the Corn Moon. It's called the Corn Moon because this is usually the time when people harvest corn in the northern United States.

What are other names for it? Other names for the September full Moon include Autumn Moon, Child Moon, Falling Leaves Moon, Leaves Turning Moon, Mating Moon, Moon of Brown Leaves, Moon When the Rice is Laid Up to Dry, Rutting Moon, and Yellow Leaf Moon.

When is the Corn Moon in 2022? The Corn Moon will be visible on Sept. 10.

October: Hunter Moon

hunter moon october Credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty

Why is it called Hunter Moon? If the October full moon occurs near the autumnal equinox, it's deemed the Harvest Moon. If it doesn't fall near the autumnal equinox, it's called the Hunter Moon, which signals "the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead."

What are other names for it? Other names for the October full moon include Drying Rice Moon, Falling Leaves Moon, Freezing Moon, Ice Moon, and Migrating Moon.

When is the Hunter Moon in 2022? The Hunter Moon will be visible on Oct. 9.

November: Beaver Moon

Beaver Moon November Credit: Getty

Why is it called Beaver Moon? The November full moon is named after beavers, as this is usually the time of the year when the semiaquatic rodents begin to take shelter ahead of winter.

What are other names for it? Other names for the November full moon include Deer Rutting Moon, Digging/Scratching Moon, Freezing Moon, Frost Moon, and Whitefish Moon.

When is the Beaver Moon in 2022? The Beaver Moon will be visible on Nov. 8.

December: Cold Moon

Cold Moon December Credit: Getty

Why is it called Cold Moon? The meaning behind December's full moon is pretty obvious; this is usually deemed one of the coldest months of the year.

What are other names for it? Other names for the December full moon include Drift Clearing Moon, Frost Exploding Trees Moon, Hoar Frost Moon, Little Spirit Moon, Long Night Moon, Mid-winter Moon, Moon of the Popping Trees, Moon When the Deer Shed Their Antlers, Snow Moon, and Winter Maker Moon.