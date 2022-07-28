"It was a race to try to figure out who was gonna contact Mr. Shatner first," Gilroy Police Department Officer Mark Tarasco told KABC-TV

California Fruit Stand Employees Find a Lost Wallet — and It Turns Out to Be William Shatner's

While picking up some cherries at a local fruit stand, William Shatner got separated from his phone. Luckily for the star, the owner made getting it back to him a top priority.

Last week, the Star Trek actor, 91, stopped by the Fruit Barn on Pacheco Pass Highway in Gilroy, California, to buy some fruit, according to KABC-TV.

At the time he came by, owner Gary Tognetti was taking a break and his daughter and her friend were manning the stand, The Washington Post reported. However, as the actor drove off, the girls noticed there was a wallet in a corn bin.

When his daughter brought it to his attention the following day, Tognetti was taken by surprise once he discovered who it belonged to. "You've got to be kidding me," he told the newspaper he recalled thinking.

Still in disbelief, the farmer contacted his friend Officer Mark Tarasco with the Gilroy Police Department to ask for help locating the star.

"I told him, 'Hey, we found this wallet,' and he wasn't quite sure if I was telling a little joke," Tognetti told KABC-TV.

"I told Gary, 'Hey, let me help you out.' I was on my way to work, met up with a few folks there to include Sgt. John Ballard who has some detective experience," added Officer Tarasco. "And I asked him, 'Hey, how do I get a hold of a celebrity?'"

But what the officers lacked in celebrity-finding experience, they made up in effort. According to Tarasco, "It was a race to try to figure out who was gonna contact Mr. Shatner first."

In the end, finding the Miss Congeniality actor took less than two hours. Officer Tarasco told KABC-TV that celebrity status aside, they did their due diligence in making sure Shatner's wallet was actually his.

Once confirmed, "they actually FedExed it that Thursday, and he had it by Friday," Tognetti told The Washington Post.

To show just how grateful he was to everyone involved, Shatner shared a special message on Twitter this week.

"I would like to thank Gary and Natalie of B&T Farms @TfarmsB for their extreme honesty in returning my lost wallet. They are obviously good citizens," the Emmy winner wrote. "I would also like to thank Officer Mark Tarasco and Sergeant John Ballard from the @GilroyPD."

"My best, Bill," he signed the note.

Looking back, Officer Tarasco loved the thrill of helping such a celebrity. "When you get to talk about something and laugh about it, and pass on the experience to other people – to include my family, my parents, big fans and all that – it's cool," he told KABC-TV.