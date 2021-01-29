Nikita Horton had a string of hardships before she and Andre Archer tied the knot on Jan. 17

Frontline Worker Gets Free Fairytale Wedding from 2 Dozen Vendors: ‘Written in the Stars’

Nikita Horton, a frontline worker in Atlanta, was given the wedding of her dreams after a year of hardship.

Horton dealt with personal health issues and lost a loved one all while witnessing several deaths a day as an ICU social worker in amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While 2020 was a difficult year for her, 2021 started on a high note.

Courtesy of Miss Milly's Dream Wedding Giveaway and two dozen vendors, Horton got her dream wedding on January 17, 2021, free of charge.

Horton wore a mermaid silhouette gown and Archer sported a dark green paisley suit for their special day.

The couple were joined by loved ones as they said "I do" and Glorious Moments was there to capture it all.

Image zoom Andre Archer and Nikita Horton | Credit: Courtesy Glorious Moments Photography

Their dream day would have cost the couple six figures had it not been for the giveaway, which was offered to medical workers who had to postpone their weddings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This was meant to be, it was written in the stars, it was destiny," Horton told Fox 5 Atlanta of her wedding day.

Archer added, "We can't say thank you enough. We are really grateful and honored that you all gave this chance and chose us."

Horton called the wedding "uplifting" after the difficult year she had between work and her own hospitalization for respiratory issues.

Image zoom Andre Archer and Nikita Horton | Credit: Courtesy Glorious Moments Photography

"Seeing deaths is a regular thing for me, people are here one day, gone the next," she said.

The frontline worker added, "Not having the opportunity to be with their families and also dealing with my own personal health issues was kind of like 'Woo, that's kind of scary.'"

Courtney Laramore, who owns Miss Milly's Event Rental and Design, decided to do the wedding giveaway as a way to "pay it forward" after a frontline worker saved her son Brock's life.

Image zoom Andre Archer and Nikita Horton | Credit: Courtesy Glorious Moments Photography

"On the last day in the NICU, a nurse heard a heart murmur," Laramore recalled. "It was very faint; no one else had heard it." The murmur ended up being a congenital heart defect.

The Miss Milly's owner also gave a shoutout to the vendors who helped plan Horton and Archer's wedding even though some of them "struggled in the past year to keep their doors open."