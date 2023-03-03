Intergenerational Friendship Blossoms After Teen Finds and Returns Missing Wallet

"I gave him a big old hug," says Dee Harkrider, 61, of the moment she met Delivontae Johnson, 19, who drove miles out of his way to return her wallet

By Diane Herbst
Published on March 3, 2023 03:53 PM
Delivontae Johnson and Dee Harkrider have become Facebook friends after Johnson found and returned Harkrider's lost wallet
Photo: Courtesy Dee Harkrider

Dee Harkrider had just finished a shopping trip at her local Walmart and didn't realize she'd left her wallet in a shopping cart.

Soon after she drove off, Delivontae Johnson, 19, steered his car into the lot of the same Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas, in need of a new tire after hitting a pothole. After he motored into a space, Johnson noticed a black item in a cart: it was a wallet, containing Harkrider's driver's license, cash and bank cards.

"I had to try to find out who this lady was," Johnson tells PEOPLE, "and return her wallet."

Johnson used the 61-year-old's driver's license to find her through Facebook. After he sent a message that wasn't quickly returned, Johnson reached out to one of Harkrider's Facebook friends, Elaine Keown, who had "hearted" a photo on Harkrider's page.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Keown called Harkrider and gave her the good news that Johnson was driving north to her home in Wynne to return the wallet.

But Harkrider was miles away in the opposite direction, visiting a friend in Palestine.

No matter. Johnson made a U-turn and the pair met in a restaurant parking lot in Palestine. "I gave him a big old hug," Harkrider tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I'm relieved we have young people out there like him."

Despite the age difference, Harkrider has befriended Johnson and his family, who live in Forrest City. She recently attended a Johnson family baby shower, and the teen has gone to services at Harkrider's church.

"I've got two grandsons, 17 years old, and Delivontae's like one of my own now," says Harkrider, a grandmother of seven who lives on disability. "I tell him I love him all the time."

Meanwhile, Johnson, in school to earn his commercial driving license, is heartened by what's grown out of his good deed.

"People nowadays, they have a lot of bad things to say about teenagers," he says. "My concern was returning the wallet to who it belonged to. I feel great now."

Related Articles
People Starbucks Sponsorship 2023
This 19-Year-Old's Random Act of Kindness Sparks Friendship with a Complete Stranger 
Ben Ratner
Ohio Train Derailment Evacuee Is Living a Real-Life Version of the Disaster Movie He Appeared in as an Extra
Priscilla and Ed Sneckenberger
Woman, 83, Denied Former Fiancé's Friend Request 60 Years After He Broke Her Heart — Now They're Newlyweds
Guy Fieri and Ryder
Guy Fieri's Son Ryder Got a New Car After Driving His Grandma's Minivan for 'One Year, No Tickets'
lost cat reunion
How One Woman Returned a Lost Cat to Her Owner — From 600 Miles Away
Mom of 22-Year-Old Diver Who Was Missing at Sea Says Finding Him ‘Had to Be a Miracle’
Florida Mom of 22-Year-Old Diver Who Was Missing at Sea Says Finding Him 'Had to Be a Miracle'
Kasson Thomass https://www.missingkids.org/poster/AMBER/31072/13903/screen National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Twin Baby Found but Desperate Search Continues for His Brother After Car Stolen from Pizza Shop
Madison Brooks
LSU Student Was Allegedly Raped Before She Was Fatally Struck by Car, 4 Men Arrested: Police
Police say unlicensed 16-year-old lost control in deadly crash
3 Long Island Teens Killed in Car Crash: 'Speechless'
Kamaria Johnson
Missing Teen Found Safe 19 Months After Vanishing Says She Fled Abusive Dad: 'I Had to Save Myself'
Brandy Littrell, Lyft Driver who was attacked while driving. from the past year 2021-2022. credit: Courtesy Brandy Littrell Contact: brandylittrell23@gmail.com; Brandy Littrell's car, the same car she was kidnapped in. A 2016 Dodge Journey. She no longer owns it. Credit: Courtesy Brandy Littrell
Lyft Driver Recounts Being Kidnapped and Shot 7 Times: 'I'm Not Going to Make It. This Is How I Die'
Erica and Davon Thomas with their newborn daughter Devynn
Doula Uses Video Chat to Help Couple Deliver Baby at Home During Blizzard, Says Parents Did 'Amazing'
September 3, 2022 at Omni Bedford Springs in Bedford, PA. --Marla Aurandt marries Brantley Rice (husband) Marla's father Tim located a truck that once belonged to her grandfather, who died in the 1977 Johnstown flood along with the grandmother-- grandparents were Robert and Barbara Selders.
Bride's Parents Track Down Grandfather's Long-Lost Truck for Her Wedding Day: 'It Brought Tears to My Eyes'
josh tint
After Questioning His Gender Identity, Teen Developed an App to Help Others Explore Theirs
Naomi Irion
Family Makes Desperate Plea After Teen Goes Missing When Man Gets into Car in Walmart Parking Lot
Surveillance image showing the suspect walking; Natasha Latour was attacked and survived the Stockton shooter on April 16, 2021 at 3:30am on the corner of Park and Union in Stockton where she was sleeping in a tent
How Police in Stockton, Calif., Caught an Alleged Serial Killer In the Act: 'He Was on a Mission to Kill'