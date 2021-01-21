Victoria Strauss was on the Florida Atlantic University dance team prior to going to graduate school at Ohio State University

Friends of Woman Who Died After Her Head Was Trapped Between Car and Payment Kiosk Remember Her With Dance

Victoria Strauss, who died in a tragic accident on Monday, is being remembered by her friends in a very special way.

Jacquelyn Castore, Brianna Domaeti and Charleston Carter were beloved friends of Strauss, who died earlier this week in a gruesome parking garage accident. The three friends competed with Strauss on Florida Atlantic University's dance team while undergraduates.

The last time they saw their dear friend was at a wedding last August, an event the friends say was "very special" because they danced the night away.

"It does make us feel at ease knowing that was the last memory we shared together," Castore told local news station WBNS 10TV.

Catore shared the touching way the friends plan to honor Strauss. "When we feel her absence, we will be dancing for her now I think for the rest of our lives," she said.

"Each and every dance that she did, you could feel… you could feel that she was dancing for a bigger purpose," Domaeti added.

The women also revealed they planned to meet with their other dance team members to have a dancing session in Strauss's honor.

The 23-year-old was killed on Monday night after her head was trapped between her car and the payment machine in a parking garage in Columbus, Ohio.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, police responded to the scene around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, when a security guard called in a report of the incident.

The Columbus Police Department said in a statement that the accident occurred around 11:37 p.m. on Monday.

Security footage from the parking garage at 45 Vine Street showed Strauss had dropped her card while trying to pay for parking as she exited.

When she opened her door to retrieve the card from the ground, Strauss accidentally accelerated, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Strauss's car collided with the payment kiosk and her head was trapped between her car door and door frame. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Strauss was reportedly a Florida native and a graduate student at Ohio State University.

"She wanted to be a therapist; she was about to graduate grad school, she wanted to make a change in other people's lives," her friend Domaeti shared.