Friends Missing After Deadly Colorado River Boat Crash During Labor Day Getaway: It's a 'Nightmare'

Two young women and a man remained missing on Tuesday after a boating accident over the weekend left one person dead and nine injured, authorities say.

Close friends Kirra Drury and Raegan Heitzig, both of Ventura, California, have been missing since 8 p.m. on Saturday after a boat they were on crashed head-on into another vessel. The women, along with 14 other passengers, were thrown from the boats into the Colorado River in California.

“My heart is breaking,” Drury’s mother, Denise Olson Drury, wrote in a Facebook post on Monday. She added in a follow-up message: “We are praying for a miracle.”

Officials have not publicly identified the women, but friends and family have released Drury and Heitzig’s identities in a desperate search for the friends.

“There was a horrific boating accident,” a family friend of Drury’s wrote on a GoFundMe page for Drury’s mother and sister, Kaley Drury. “This is undoubtedly every mother and sister’s worst nightmare.”

On Monday, search teams found the body of 51-year-old Christine Lewis, of Visalia, California, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday. At a press conference a day earlier, Sheriff Doug Schuster said nine people were injured, two critically, in the incident.

Along with Drury and Heitzig, authorities are looking for 49-year-old Brian Grabowski, of Tulare, according to KFSN. Officials with the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Chrisi Lewis Facebook

As the search for the three continued on Tuesday, Drury and Heitzig’s social media accounts gives a glimpse into the womens’ friendship and their Labor Day weekend getaway.

“They loving the crew,” Drury captioned a shot of herself alongside Heitzig and two friends. Heitzig shared a clip of herself attempting to nap on the boat writing, “Swipe to see what it really looks like when you pass out at the lake. expectation—->reality.”

Both vessels were going 50 mph at the time of the crash, and the boaters weren’t wearing life jackets, according to ABC News. The vessels collided on a stretch of the Colorado River north near Lake Havasu.

Brian Grabowski Facebook

During the press conference, Schuster said there is a “remote” possibility that Heitzig, Drury and Grabowski made it to shore but “technically it’s a dive mission looking for potential drowned victims.”

On Monday, Lance Nelson, who Drury identified on social media as her boyfriend, shared an Instagram photo of him and Drury sharing a kiss.

“Please come back Kirra,” he wrote, including a heart emoji.