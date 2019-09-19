Smelly Cat! Pivot! Here's How to Find All of Google's Friends Easter Eggs for Show's 25th Anniversary

Image zoom NBC

It’s been 25 years since Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe first graced our screens in the beloved sitcom Friends. But even after all these years, fans couldn’t possibly forget the quirky one-liners and silly moments from the pop culture phenomenon.

And neither could Google! The search engine is celebrating the show’s 25th anniversary — the series premiered on Sept. 22, 1994 — with seven special Easter eggs for fans to find (when they’re not too busy binging the entire series on Netflix).

To find them all, fans simply have to search one of the main character’s names and look no further than the information panel for a reference to one of the show’s many hilarious moments.

Ross Geller

When looking at Ross Geller’s panel, fans won’t be able to miss the animated beige couch perched in the corner. With a simple click on the furniture, the entire screen will shift and Geller’s voice can be heard clearly yelling “pivot!” The catchphrase was first heard in the season 5 episode “The One With the Cop,” which first aired in February 1999.

In the episode, Ross (David Schwimmer) desperately tries to move his new couch up a flight of stairs with some help from Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Chandler (Matthew Perry).

Phoebe Buffay

When she wasn’t pursuing a career as a masseuse or catering with Monica, Phoebe Buffay dabbled in the art of song. With that, her info panel features a guitar, which, when clicked, plays (you guessed it!) “Smelly Cat.” A black cat appears with a puff of green smoke sure to indicate its, well, smelliness. The song is first heard in season 2’s “The One with the Baby on the Bus.”

Rachel Green

Rachel Green had the mane every ’90s girl wanted — and every ’90s boy wanted to touch! It became so popular, the haircut is now simply called “The Rachel.” When fans click on a wig in the right corner of Rachel’s info panel, they’ll be quickly taken to a bevy of photos of her famous ‘do.

Chandler Bing

What better way to memorialize Chandler Bing than with his beloved recliner? Fans can give the animated chair a simple tap and get a special visit from Yasmine and Dick, the chick and duck Chandler and Joey Tribbiani adopt in season 3’s “The One with a Chick and a Duck.”

Joey Tribbiani

If there’s one thing the world must know about Joey Tribbiani, it’s that he does not share food. Google extended a sharp reminder by placing a slice of pizza on Joey’s character card. When clicked, a pair of arms reach out to grab a bunch of food as Joey is heard saying, “Joey doesn’t share food!”

Monica Geller

Monica Geller’s obsession with cleaning is no secret. Google honored the Queen of Cleaning with a soap bucket on her character’s information panel. A simple click on the bucket will reveal a sponge that proceeds to wipe down the page with a squeaking sound.

Friends Glossary

There’s no shortage of quirky catchphrases and less-than-accurate definitions for words on the popular show. Fans can type “Friends glossary” into the Google search bar for a complete list of the show’s peculiar vocabulary.

Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc and Schwimmer marked the anniversary with identical tributes on social media. “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us!” they wrote.