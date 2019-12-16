Group of Friends Drives 2 Hours to Deliver Christmas Cards to Stranger Dying of Terminal Cancer

When three men heard about a terminally ill man who wanted Christmas cards from strangers for what will likely be his last holiday season, they drove hours to hand-deliver their messages to him in person.

Christmas has always been important to Gene Weittenhiller of Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin, KGO-TV reported. That’s why after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer, his dying wish was to receive as many Christmas cards as possible.

Weittenhiller’s request was soon picked up by news stations in the area, and Earl Minley of Milwaukee came across the heartbreaking story on a recent morning.

“I woke up on the wrong side of the bed, I was just like, man, I was battling my own depression, stressing,” Minley recalled to the news station. “The first thing I saw when I went on Google, I seen his story, and I’m like, ‘Wow.’ “

Feeling inspired, Minley called two of his pals, Markeith Powell and Marqwain Givhan, and together they all went on a mini road trip to visit Weittenhiller in person.

Image zoom Markeith Powell, Earl Minley and Marqwain Givhan ABC7

“[He was] like, ‘Seriously?’ ” Minley said of Weittenhiller’s reaction when they showed up on his doorstep. “I’m like, ‘Ya, we didn’t have nothing to do today, and we just decided to come up here today to make you smile’… The smile on their face, it’s like they knew us already.”

The group of friends hand-delivered their Christmas cards to Weittenhiller, and then prayed and cried with him while sharing stories of their own struggles.

The spontaneous visit by the young men was a happy moment for Weittenhiller, who is still struggling with the reality of his diagnosis.

“My youngest granddaughter, who is 3 years old, doesn’t grasp that Grandpa W is sick and he isn’t able to get on the floor and roll around with me anymore. That’s very difficult for me to accept,” he said.

“We are each others’ best friends, travel buddies,” his wife Linda Weittenhiller told the station. “We do everything together. That’s why I’m going to miss him so much.”

For the group of friends, bringing a smile to Weittenhiller during this difficult time is something they’ll always cherish.

“It made us realize how precious life is. Like, the stuff we are going through ain’t nothing,” Givhan told the station.

You can send Weittenhiller a Christmas card at 410 20th Street, Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin 53578.