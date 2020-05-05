Cynthia Covert died of accidental drowning following the incident on Friday, the coroner's office said

Friend of S.C. Woman Killed by Alligator Says Victim Wanted to Touch, Take Pictures of Animal

The South Carolina woman who was killed after she was dragged underwater by an alligator repeatedly ignored her friends’ warnings to back away as she tried to snap photos and touch the animal, authorities said.

Cynthia Covert, 58, died on Friday following an encounter with the alligator on Kiawah Island.

In a newly released police report obtained by PEOPLE, friend Barbara Howell told police that Covert, a hair stylist, was visiting her home to do her nails and “appeared not her normal self” the day of the incident.

Howell said Covert was “very talkative and acting strange,” though she seemed excited that her boyfriend was coming to visit from Tennessee.

Covert was doing her nails outside on the porch when she spotted the alligator in a pond behind Howell’s house, and told her friend that she wanted to get closer to try to take pictures of it, according to the report.

Howell warned Covert that the alligator had recently grabbed a deer from the same spot, but Covert allegedly replied, “I don’t look like a deer,” and went toward the alligator to try and touch it.

“Mrs. Howell stated she kept yelling for her friend to get away and saw her friend was about 4 feet from the edge of the water” when the alligator came up and grabbed Covert by the leg, pulling her into the water, the report said.

At that point, Howell called police as her husband William went down to the pond with a shovel to try and hit the alligator away.

William told police in the report that Covert was waist-deep in the water when she calmly told her friends, “I guess I won’t do this again,” as they tried to pull her out with a rope provided by a neighbor. She eventually lost her grip on the rope and went under, authorities said.

“[Howell] stated her friend never screamed,” the report said. “She stated her husband tried to save her friend but the alligator dragged her under the water.”

The report said that authorities saw the victim’s body surface about 10-15 minutes after arriving on the scene, though their efforts to retrieve her were unsuccessful, and she was dragged back down underwater by the alligator.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy confirmed Covert’s cause of death was drowning, and that it was ruled accidental, police said.

The alligator was eventually shot dead and retrieved by authorities. Covert’s body eventually resurfaced not far from the attack site.

“This unfortunate tragedy reminds citizens to be alert and cautious around our Lowcountry wildlife,” a spokesperson for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The Sheriff’s Office urges the public to enjoy the outdoors safely and responsibly.”