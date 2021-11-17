Frida Kahlo Self-Portrait Sells for $34.9M, Beats Record Held by Husband: 'Ultimate Revenge'

Frida Kahlo was married to Diego Rivera, a Mexican artist who was once considered more famous than her

Is this the most expensive selfie in history?

On Tuesday, a self-portrait called "Diego y yo (Diego and I)" by the famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo sold for nearly $35 million, including fees, at a Sotheby's auction in New York, the company announced.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The painting — which features the late Kahlo with a miniature portrait of her husband, Mexican artist Diego Rivera, on her forehead — was sold to Eduardo F. Costantini, a "renowned collector with a longstanding commitment to supporting Latin American art and artists," the auction house said.

Costantini's purchase is now the highest price ever paid for Latin American art, beating the previous record held by Rivera's "The Rivals," which was sold for $9.76 million at a 2019 auction.

"Frida Kahlo's status as a global cultural icon is indisputable," Julian Dawes, Sotheby's co-head of Impressionist & Modern Art, said in a statement. "And tonight's outstanding result further secures her place in the auction echelon she belongs, as one of the true titans of 20th-century art."

Sotheby's said Kahlo's work, when was completed in 1949, is the final, fully realized "bust" self-portrait made before her death in 1954.

Frida Kahlo Credit: Getty

One of the most striking aspects of the portrait is Rivera's inclusion, and Sotheby's said Kahlo painted Rivera on her forehead to signify the emotional space he occupied in her mind.

Kahlo painted herself with three tears falling from her eyes, meant to display the pain she endured following Rivera's affair with Mexican actress and singer María Félix the same year, Sotheby's explained. Both Félix and Kahlo were good friends.

Kahlo and Rivera's relationship was already turbulent before the affair — the two were married in 1929, divorced a decade later and remarried in 1940, according to the New York Times.

As noted by Vox, during their lifetimes, Rivera was considered the most famous artist of the two.

At one point, while the couple was living in Detroit as Rivera prepared to paint a series of murals for the city, a Detroit News reporter — seemingly unaware of Kahlo's work — asked if she was a painter as well.

"Yes. The greatest in the world," she replied, per Vox.

RELATED VIDEO: Artist Tattoos More Than 70 People to React Scene From "Betty Boop" Series

When the same reporter did a profile on Kahlo, she referred to the artist as the "wife of the master mural painter" in the headline.

"You could call tonight's result the ultimate revenge," said Anna Di Stasi, Sotheby's director for Latin American Art, according to ABC News.